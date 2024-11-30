AFC Leopards vs Kenya Police FC Predictions: Ingwe Poised to Win

AFC Leopards and Kenya Police FC are set to face off at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Ingwe seeks to move up the table while the Kenya Police FC aims to redeem itself. AFC Leopards under the guidance of head coach Thomas Trucha, are poised to win.

Best Bets for AFC Leopards vs Kenya Police FC

AFC Leopards to Win

Both Teams to Score - No

Under 2.5 Match Goals

We are tipping AFC Leopards to Win with a Score Line of 1-0.

Leopards to Edge Police in a Tight Contest

AFC Leopards haven’t been in form lately. They have lost in all their last 5 matches with the most recent being a loss to Shabana FC. However, there are good chances that AFC Leopards will win this match as they have many factors favoring them. They will have the home advantage and have done quite well in the past at their home ground by applying a defensive strategy against tough opponents. They have conceded 7 goals in the last 5 KPL matches, suggesting a weak defense but they are more solid, particularly against Kenya Police.

Kenya Police FC has had a very challenging season having won only one match throughout while managing to score only 5 goals and conceded 3 goals. Their position at the table is due to their away performances, where they have failed to win any of the matches. They currently sit second to last in the standings which highlights their struggles. With these statistics, particularly their inability to win away from home, Police FC is likely to be edged by AFC Leopards, who will have the advantage of home support and a better recent record.

Bet 1: AFC Leopards to Win, TBA odds on 1xBet

Ingwe Boys to Score while Police Remain Goalless

Kenya Police FC’s attack strategy has not worked to their advantage suggesting that the match against AFC Leopards will end with only the host scoring. Police FC has scored only 5 goals in total this season which translates to an average of less than a goal per match. Their poor attack strategy, combined with their struggles in away matches, makes it highly unlikely they will find the back of the net in this match. On the other hand, AFC Leopards, despite their weaknesses, have managed to maintain a solid defense, and their attacking players like Victor Omune, can leverage Police FC’s vulnerabilities. It is most probable that only AFC Leopards will score in this match.

Bet 2: Both Teams to Score- No, TBA odds on 1xBet

Low-Scoring Affair Expected

Considering the performance of both teams this season, betting on under 2.5 goals remains logical given their low-scoring trends. All Police FC matches this season have ended with total goals scored being under 2.5. On the other hand, AFC Leopards have had only three matches ending in over 2.5 goals out of the 9 matches so far this season. This shows that both teams have had challenges scoring goals this season. We are predicting that the match is likely to be tight and a balanced possession.