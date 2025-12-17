Many of them stem from the excitement, having a mix of favourites and underdogs, but do the stats back them? Not really.

So our aim is to show you predictions based on the analysis we made. You’ll get to see it from an expert point of view; read on and see for yourself.

Who Will Win the AFCON 2025?

Our AFCON 2025 winner predictions are largely based on team form, star players in their squad, coaches, and historical record. As a result, we can determine how far each nation will go in this edition of the competition. Therefore, before the tournament kicks off, Morocco, as the hosts, are the favourites to win it.

The Atlas Lions are in great form and have put together a world record of 18 consecutive victories. They passed Spain’s previous record of 15 wins in a row when they defeated Congo Brazzaville two months ago. Additionally, the hosts were excellent at the 2022 World Cup, as they’ve reached the semi-finals for the first time.

Captain Achraf Hakimi is their leader for a reason, as he is the African Footballer of the Year and came sixth in the Ballon d’Or. Moreover, they will have the entire country behind them from the start. So, all of these elements point to Morocco winning.

If Morocco stumble somehow, there will be other nations waiting in the wings, such as:

Egypt

Algeria

Senegal

Nigeria

These countries meet up to our metrics in one way or another, so they are likely to put up a challenge. This table shows a quick breakdown of the stars:

Team Star Player Key Strength Morocco Brahim Diaz Efficient goalscorer with excellent game reading and the ability to create chances Egypt Omar Marmoush Versatility in attack, combines speed, skill, and strength Algeria Mohamed Amoura Pacey with a history of prolific goalscoring Senegal Kalidou Koulibaly Strong, commanding, and technically gifted defender Nigeria Ademola Lookman Electrifying pace, close control, and clinical finishing with both feet.

AFCON Match Odds

Which Teams Have Been Most Successful at the AFCON?

We cannot undermine the place of history when making AFCON winner predictions. So, our research also went into looking into each team and their individual records in the tournament.

From our investigations, some nations have successfully built a record of dominance in the tournament. And while they may not win, it is almost certain that they’ll make it into the knockout stages.

These teams meet our analytical metrics in one way or another, making them key picks in team predictions.

Country Titles Won Final Appearances Notable Years Won Egypt 7 10 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010 Cameroon 5 7 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017 Ghana 4 9 1963, 1965, 1978, 1982 Nigeria 3 7 1980, 1994, 2013

As you can see, Egypt have been the most successful so far, and they had an unreal run between 2006 and 2010, winning it three times consecutively.

Cameroon, Ghana, and Nigeria, on the other hand, have won the tournaments a few times while also consistently appearing in the finals. They’ve shown consistency over the years, making them part of the most successful nations in the tournament's history.

Who are the AFCON 2025 Underdogs?

Betting sites have already identified the favorites for AFCON. However, football is unpredictable, and match results often surprise us. So, this brings our focus to the underdogs - the teams that enter the tournament without the pressure of high expectations. While there is no guarantee of success, our expert analysis suggests that certain nations could perform well.

As such, we’ve highlighted Mozambique, Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, Sudan, and Botswana as underdogs to watch. The table below explains the reasons for these choices:

Team Qualifiers Performance Key Strength Mozambique Pushed higher-ranked teams throughout, showing overall improvement as opposed to fleeting momentum. Defensively organised, composed in possession and purposeful in attack Equatorial Guinea Runners-up in qualifying and drew with Algeria and Togo in the group Compact defensively and opportunistic in attack Zambia Won their group in qualifying, losing only one of six matches Speed in transition, wide attacking play using pacey wingers Sudan Showed that they are capable of turning up on their day, beating Ghana as well Lack star power, but play with passion and peserverence Botswana Unbeaten in their last four games in qualifying, including beating Cape Verde twice and holding Egypt to a draw Displaying a fighting mentality with a squad that incorporates youth and experience

AFCON 2025 Groups Predictions

Here’s a summary of groups predictions based on squad strength, form, and past performance:

Group A: Morocco

Morocco Group B: Egypt

Egypt Group C: Nigeria

Nigeria Group D: Senegal

Senegal Group E: Algeria

Algeria Group F: Ivory Coast

These teams are expected to top their groups, but surprises can always happen, making AFCON betting odds fluctuate.

FAQs

Here are some of the most asked questions concerning the AFCON winner predictions:

Who are the favourites to win AFCON 2025?

Morocco is the favourite to win in our 2025 AFCON winner predictions. They have the squad, momentum and home ground advantage.

What factors determine AFCON 2025 winner predictions?

Our experts base the predictions on team form, star players, coaching and head-to-head records.

Which teams have been historically successful in AFCON?

Egypt is the most successful team in AFCON with seven final wins. Cameroon follow closely with five, while Ghana and Nigeria have four and three respectively.

