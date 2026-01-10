Liverpool vs Barnsley predictions: Reds to dominate struggling Tykes

Our expert expects the Reds to secure a decisive victory, with the Tykes struggling for form at the wrong end of the third-tier table.

Best bets for Liverpool vs Barnsley

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Liverpool 3-0 Barnsley

Goalscorers Prediction - Liverpool: Florian Wirtz, Federico Chiesa, Rio Ngumoha

While Liverpool have moved past their mid-season difficulties, they have yet to reach their peak form in the Premier League. Arne Slot’s men may be unbeaten in 10 fixtures across all competitions, they have won only half of those matches. They head into the FA Cup eager to end a run of three straight draws - the most recent of which came away at Arsenal.

Barnsley are currently enduring a difficult period, having lost four of their last six matches in League One. While Conor Hourihane’s squad had additional time to rest, due to a recent postponement, it may offer a slight advantage against an opponent of Liverpool's quality. The Tykes are currently 17th in the table and have kept three clean sheets in 30 competitive fixtures throughout the 2025/26 season.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Barnsley

Liverpool expected lineup: Mamardashvili, Frimpong, Gomez, Robertson, Kerkez, Nyoni, Mac Allister, Morrison, Wirtz, Ngumoha, Chiesa

Barnsley expected lineup: Cooper, Watson, de Gevigney, Shepherd, Earl, Phillips, Bland, Jalo, Kelly, McGoldrick, Keillor-Dunn

Strong performance expected from the Reds

Even if Arne Slot chooses to rotate his lineup as expected, Liverpool should possess more than enough quality to overcome Barnsley. It’s a big opportunity for players to keep building confidence following a recent difficult period. The Tykes have struggled recently, suffering shutout defeats against Lincoln City, Exeter City, and Port Vale. Therefore, Liverpool are expected to achieve a similar result.

The Reds will be without Conor Bradley after he suffered a bad injury against Arsenal, but he might not have played anyway. The same applies to Hugo Ekitike, though his injury isn’t thought to be serious. Meanwhile, Mo Salah is still at the Africa Cup of Nations, and the likes of Alexander Isak and Wataru Endo are more long-term issues.

As for the visitors, their main absentee will be Luca Connell, with the 24-year-old suspended following a red card at Wigan Athletic.

Liverpool vs Barnsley Bet 1: Liverpool to win to nil at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Barnsley’s scoring struggles

There was a point not so long ago when Liverpool couldn’t seem to keep a clean sheet. However, they’ve improved substantially, having recorded four clean sheets in their last seven across all competitions.

S, Barnsley will face a difficult task attempting to secure an upset at Anfield. They’ve failed to score in nine of their 30 games in 2025/26, and the Reds are comfortably their toughest opponents. Even with some of the issues that Liverpool have had at the back, they are likely to stand firm in this match.

While the visitors’ Davis Keillor-Dunn has scored 14 goals this season, he will be facing a much higher caliber of defender in this match. Therefore, a comfortable victory for the hosts is expected.

Liverpool vs Barnsley Bet 2: Both teams to score - no - at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Wirtz adapting to English football

Florian Wirtz’s transition to English football was initially slower than expected, given his high transfer fee and his arrival at the reigning Premier League champions. However, the German international is finding his rhythm.

Wirtz finally scored against Wolverhampton Wanderers and followed that with another goal against Fulham a week later. With those goals added to his six goal involvements, his statistics are improving. He’ll be eager to add to his tally once more against Barnsley, who could provide a perfect opportunity to boost his confidence further.

While Liverpool have a wealth of talent that can cause problems for Hourihane’s men, Wirtz is a primary player to watch. Despite potential rotation at Anfield, the German playmaker is unlikely to be rested at this time.

Liverpool vs Barnsley Bet 3: Florian Wirtz as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.30 on Betway

