UEFA Nations League A
Johan Cruijff ArenA
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Netherlands vs Germany Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Tuesday, the Johan Cruyff Arena will host the Nations League clash between Netherlands and Germany.

Both nations opened their campaigns in Group A3 with wins, as Oranje and Die Mannschaft defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary 5-2 and 5-0 respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Netherlands vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Germany will be available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay International YouTube.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Netherlands vs Germany kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 10, 2024
Kick-off time:7:45 pm BST
Venue:Johan Cruyff Arena

The UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Germany will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Tuesday, September 10, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

There is a good chance that Joshua Zirkzee spearhead the Dutch attack, while Cody Gakpo is likely to get the nod over Brian Brobbey and Wout Weghorst in the false nine position.

Marten de Roon, Georginio Wijnaldum, Daley Blind, Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay have all been left out by head coach Ronald Koeman, while Micky van de Ven and Joey Veerman are ruled out through injuries.

Jurrien Timber and his brother Quinten Timber are in contention here.

Netherlands possible XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Simons, Gakpo; Zirkzee.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Flekken, Verbruggen, Olij
Defenders:De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, Frimpong, Geertruida, J. Timber, Van Hecke, Hato, Dumfries
Midfielders:Reijnders, Q. Timber, Schouten, Simons, Gravenberch
Forwards:Weghorst, Gakpo, Kluivert, Malen, Brobbey, Zirkzee

Germany team news

Youth is overpowering the German contingent, as the likes of Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos have all made way through their retirement from international football.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann has handed the captain's armband to Joshua Kimmich, while Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala support Kai Havertz and/or Niclas Fullkrug upfront.

Leroy Sane is sidelined due to a knock, while Antonio Rudiger's absence could be complimented by Jonathan Tah alongside Nico Schlotterbeck at the back.

Germany possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Pavlovic; Musiala, Havertz, Wirtz; Fullkrug.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Nubel, Ter Stegen, Baumann
Defenders:Raum, Tah, Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Mittelstadt, Henrichs, Koch
Midfielders:Gross, Musiala, Fuhrich, Pavlovic, Wirtz, Stiller, Andrich, Can
Forwards:Havertz, Fullkrug, Beier, Undav

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Netherlands and Germany across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 26, 2024Germany 2-1 NetherlandsInternational Friendly
March 29, 2022Netherlands 1-1 GermanyInternational Friendly
September 6, 2019Germany 2-4 NetherlandsUEFA European Championship Qualifiers
March 24, 2019Netherlands 2-3 GermanyUEFA European Championship Qualifiers
November 19, 2018Germany 2-2 NetherlandsUEFA Nation League

Useful links

