How to watch today's Netherlands vs Germany Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Tuesday, the Johan Cruyff Arena will host the Nations League clash between Netherlands and Germany.

Both nations opened their campaigns in Group A3 with wins, as Oranje and Die Mannschaft defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary 5-2 and 5-0 respectively.

How to watch Netherlands vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Germany will be available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay International YouTube.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Netherlands vs Germany kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena

The UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands and Germany will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Tuesday, September 10, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

There is a good chance that Joshua Zirkzee spearhead the Dutch attack, while Cody Gakpo is likely to get the nod over Brian Brobbey and Wout Weghorst in the false nine position.

Marten de Roon, Georginio Wijnaldum, Daley Blind, Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay have all been left out by head coach Ronald Koeman, while Micky van de Ven and Joey Veerman are ruled out through injuries.

Jurrien Timber and his brother Quinten Timber are in contention here.

Netherlands possible XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Simons, Gakpo; Zirkzee.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Verbruggen, Olij Defenders: De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, Frimpong, Geertruida, J. Timber, Van Hecke, Hato, Dumfries Midfielders: Reijnders, Q. Timber, Schouten, Simons, Gravenberch Forwards: Weghorst, Gakpo, Kluivert, Malen, Brobbey, Zirkzee

Germany team news

Youth is overpowering the German contingent, as the likes of Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos have all made way through their retirement from international football.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann has handed the captain's armband to Joshua Kimmich, while Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala support Kai Havertz and/or Niclas Fullkrug upfront.

Leroy Sane is sidelined due to a knock, while Antonio Rudiger's absence could be complimented by Jonathan Tah alongside Nico Schlotterbeck at the back.

Germany possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Pavlovic; Musiala, Havertz, Wirtz; Fullkrug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nubel, Ter Stegen, Baumann Defenders: Raum, Tah, Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Mittelstadt, Henrichs, Koch Midfielders: Gross, Musiala, Fuhrich, Pavlovic, Wirtz, Stiller, Andrich, Can Forwards: Havertz, Fullkrug, Beier, Undav

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Netherlands and Germany across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 26, 2024 Germany 2-1 Netherlands International Friendly March 29, 2022 Netherlands 1-1 Germany International Friendly September 6, 2019 Germany 2-4 Netherlands UEFA European Championship Qualifiers March 24, 2019 Netherlands 2-3 Germany UEFA European Championship Qualifiers November 19, 2018 Germany 2-2 Netherlands UEFA Nation League

