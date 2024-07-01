Bolivia vs Panama: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Bolivia and Panama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bolivia will take on Panama in the Copa America at the Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are heading into their final group game but only Panama stand a chance at making it out of the group.

Panama beat the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) in their previous outing, which means a win against Bolivia and a defeat for USMNT will help them get into the knockout stage. Bolivia, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the group standings, and have nothing at stake.

Bolivia vs Panama kick-off time

Date: June 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm BST Venue: Inter&Co Stadium

The match will be played at the Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 2 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Bolivia vs Panama online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Premier Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Bolivia team news

Adalid Terrazas earned his debut international cap on Thursday, leaving reserve goalkeeper Gustavo Almada as the only player among those selected for the tournament who hasn't been capped yet.

The lineup may be rotated heavily for the final group game, given the team is already out of the tournament.

Bolivia possible XI: Almada; Cuellar, Haquin, Jo. Sagredo; Suarez, Justiniano, Villamil, Je. Sagredo; Terceros, Ramallo, Vaca.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lampe, Almada, Viscarra Defenders: Je. Sagredo, Medina, Haquin, Jusino, Fernandez, Jo. Sagrego, Saavedra, Suarez, Rocha Midfielders: Justiniano, Terceros, Vaca, Tome. Vilamil, Cespedes, Saucedo, H. Cuellar, Tarrazas Forwards: J. Cuella, Menacho, Algaranaz, Chavez, Ramallo, Miranda

Panama team news

Panama will miss their primary creator, Adalberto Carrasquilla, who received a red card for a tackle on Christian Pulisic earlier this week.

With no fresh injury concerns, Panama will need to be at their best to stand a chance at winning a ticket for the knockouts.

Panama possible XI: Mosquera; I. Anderson, Miller, Cordoba; Murillo, Ayarza, Martinez, Davis; Yanis, Fajardo, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mosquera, Mejía, Samudio Defenders: Anderson, Córdoba, Davis, Anderson, Murillo, Blackman, Fariña, Miller, Valencia, Harvey, Cummings Midfielders: Martínez, Rodríguez, Bárcenas, Welch, Góndola, Ayarza, Yanis, Lenis Forwards: Díaz, Fajardo, Guerrero

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/08/23 Bolivia 1 - 2 Panama Friendly 07/06/16 Panama 2 - 1 Bolivia Copa America 11/08/11 Bolivia 1 - 3 Panama Friendly 26/03/11 Panama 2 - 0 Bolivia Friendly

