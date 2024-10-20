How to watch today's Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona, who led arch-rivals Real Madrid in La Liga at the end of nine games, will host Sevilla at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's men last recorded a 3-0 victory against Alaves, while the Seville-based side defeated local rivals Real Betis 1-0 last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV4, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV, ITVX and Premier Player.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Barcelona vs Sevilla kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Sunday, October 20, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Flick has commended Spain boss Luis de la Fuente's decision to rest Lamine Yamal during the international break and has confirmed that the star boy is ready to face Sevilla.

Robert Lewandowski has also partaken in training, suggesting that the Polish forward is also set for a start, while Gavi, Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo are all passed fit after recovering from injury problems.

Ferran Torres, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo will remain sidelined, while Wojciech Szczesny would hope to displace Inaki Pena in goal.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Garcia, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pena, Szczesny Defenders: Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Kounde, Garcia Midfielders: Gavi, Pedri, Torre, Lopez, Casado, Olmo, De Jong Forwards: Lewandowski, Fati, Raphinha, Victor, Yamal

Sevilla team news

Apart from Saul and Djibril Sow being sure to miss the trip to Barcelona through injury, Tanguy Nianzou will be suspended after being sent off in the Seville derby win over Real Betis last time out.

Kike Salas could replace Nianzou at the back, while Isaac Romero should continue to be deployed at the tip of the attack with support from Peque.

Elsewhere, Jose Angel Carmona is likely to be handed a starting berth ahead of Jesus Navas at right-back.

Sevilla possible XI: Nyland; Carmona, Bade, Salas, Pedrosa; Agoume, Gudelj; Lukebakio, Fernandez, Ejuke; Romero.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fernandez, Nyland, Flores Defenders: Pedrosa, Salas, Montiel, Navas, Barco, Bade, Marcao, Sanchez, Carmona Midfielders: Gudelj, Ortiz, Sambi Lokonga, Agoume Forwards: Romero, Iheanacho, Suso, Lukebakio, Peque, Ejuke

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Barcelona and Sevilla across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 26, 2024 Sevilla 1-2 Barcelona La Liga September 29, 2023 Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla La Liga February 5, 2023 Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla La Liga September 3, 2022 Sevilla 0-3 Barcelona La Liga April 3, 2022 Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla La Liga

