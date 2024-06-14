No Scotland, No Party: Lyrics, video & meaning of Nick Morgan's unofficial Tartan Army Euro 2024 song

GOAL takes a look at the lyrics of Nick Morgan's unofficial Tartan Army Euro 2024 song and the background to how it became a hit

"No Scotland, No Party" is the tagline. Well, Scotland have finally arrived and the party is just kicking off.

The Tartan Army has been waiting 26 years to make an appearance at a major men's tournament overseas.

And that's precisely what they've done in Munich ahead of Euro 2024, where the streets are congested with Scottish fans living their dreams.

Scotland did qualify for Euro 2020, where they played all of their games at Hampden or Wembley, but Scots may argue the Covid-disrupted event cannot actually be described as a "real" tournament.

The stage is set for Scotland to open Euro 2024 against hosts Germany. As part of the bid to get fans in the mood, Scottish Postman Nick Morgan's song "No Scotland, No Party" has proved a hit since being released earlier this month.

In fact, the song has become the unofficial theme song among the Tartan Army, and the Prestwick musician's catchy song is ready to make the big stage in Germany.

So, in case you're brushing up on your lyrics or you're wondering what it's all about, GOAL brings you all the details of Scotland's new unofficial anthem...

No Scotland, No Party lyrics

[Verse 1]

In the land where thistles sway, and the sound of bagpipes play in every social club and bar

From Hampden Park to towns afar

Tales of football have been told, of triumph and dismay

They talk of tournaments we've played and all the memories that were made, we never seem to do too well

I guess that time will tell if we will finally gonna make it through the group stage

[Pre-Chorus]

Nobody's saying we're gonna win it

We know we ain't no Argentina

[Chorus]

But we've got John McGinn (John McGinn, John McGinn)

And Robbo out on the wing (on the wing, on the wing)

No Scotland no party

Steve Clarke's Tartan Army

And even if we don't win (we will win, we will win)

We'll boogie on in Berlin (in Berlin, in Berlin)

No Scotland no party

Steve Clarkes Tartan Army

[Verse 2]

They talk of France in '98

And all the years we've had to wait

To make a tournament abroad

Represent on foreign soil

It's always been a dream

A generation's never seen

That's how long it has been

But now we've made it and we're here

There should be nobody that we fear

Beating Spain along the way

It doesn't matter who we play

Cause nobody else has got themselves a Dykes or McTominay

[Pre-Chorus]

Nobody's saying we're gonna win it

We know we ain't no Argentina

[Chorus]

But we've got John McGinn (John McGinn, John McGinn)

And Robbo out on the wing (on the wing, on the wing)

No Scotland no party

Steve Clarke's Tartan Army

And even if we don't win (we will win, we will win)

We'll boogie on in Berlin (in Berlin, in Berlin)

No Scotland no party

Steve Clarkes Tartan Army

[Bridge]

We're on our way to Germany

Here we go, here we go

We're on our way to Germany

Here we go, we go

We're on our way to Germany (our way to Germany)

Here we go, here we go (to watch the Scotland play)

We're on our way to Germany (we're off to Germany)

Here we go, we go

[Chorus]

And we've got John McGinn (John McGinn, John McGinn)

And Robbo out on the wing (on the wing, on the wing)

No Scotland no party

Steve Clarkes Tartan Army

And even if we don't win (we will win, we will win)

We'll boogie on in Berlin (in Berlin, in Berlin)

No Scotland no party

Steve Clarkes Tartan Army

What is the theme of 'No Scotland, No Party' ?

Morgan's track refers to Scotland's historical triumphs and defeats in major tournaments in the recent past.

In a recent interview with BBC Scotland, Nick explained, "The theme of the song is essentially: we know we are not this great team, we know we are not Argentina, we are not world champions, but we have these great players and we have this belief."

In the chorus, he exclaims, "But we have John McGinn and Robbo on the wing," alluding to two of Scotland's top players at Euro 2024.

It even notes the nation's pessimistic enthusiasm, having failed to go beyond the group stage three times.

"We never seem to do particularly well. I guess time will tell. Whether we finally make it through the group stage."

Fans have embraced the catchy lines as they quickly went viral on TikTok with over four million views, while his YouTube streams have skyrocketed since the release.

Why is 'No Scotland, No Party' so popular in Argentine?

Nick released his Scottish Euros anthem on May 17 and quickly found traction, not just from the Tartan Army, but from South America, as it is sung to the tune of a popular Argentine song about icon Diego Maradona.

It has been played by Argentinian TV and radio stations, as well as making headlines in newspapers.

Nick shared the fascinating story behind the song's inspiration, rooted in a tragic moment from football history.

"It happened when Maradona died and [there were] lots of honours," he said.

"I found this clip of Maradona singing in a bar. All his family and friends are there and there's a rock band behind him.

"There was just this song… and when I heard it, I immediately fell in love with it, it's just so catchy."

The original song, "La mano de Dios" or "The Hand of God," was released in 2001 by the late Argentine singer Rodrigo Bueno.

It serves as a tribute to Maradona, one of football’s greatest icons, referencing his infamous handball goal against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final in Mexico.

What is Scotland's official football anthem?

"Flower of Scotland," written by folk musician Roy Williamson of The Corries, serves as the official anthem for Scotland's football team.

The song, also used by the Scotland rugby union team, is played before international games, as is customary, and occasionally a rendition will be performed during the action.

While the official anthem of Scotland remains that of the United Kingdom - God Save the King - Flower of Scotland has become a de facto anthem.

