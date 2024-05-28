Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League final

Borussia Dortmund will be up against serial Champions League winners Real Madrid in the final showdown of Europe's premier club competition at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.
Dortmund have had an impressive run to the final. They did not concede a goal against French giants PSG in the semifinals and made it through to the final with 2-0 aggregate win. Real Madrid, however, had a dramatic entry into the final, thanks to Joselu's late double in the second leg of the semi-finals against Bayern Munich. That dramatic win helped the 14-time winners reach a record 18th final appearance.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid kick-off time
|Date:
|June 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 am AEDT
|Venue:
|Wembley Stadium
The UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will be played at the iconic Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.
It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Sunday, June 2, in Australia.
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
In Australia, the UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid is available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.
Team news & squads
Borussia Dortmund team news
BVB boss Edin Terzic would be tempted to continue with his winning combination from naming an unchanged line-up for both their semi-final ties against PSG.
Ian Maatsen is set to play his final game ahead of the expiry of his loan deal from Chelsea, with Julian Ryerson, Mats Hummels and Nico Schlotterbeck to complete the back four.
With Ramy Bensebaini and Sebastian Haller unavailable for selection, Marcel Sabitzer and Emre Can would continue in the middle but the duo is likely to be joined by Marco Reus.
So Julian Brandt may need to start on the bench as wingers Jandon Sancho and Karim Adeyemi should start in support of centre-forward Niclas Fullkrug in attack.
Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can. Reus; Sancho, Fullkrug, Adeyemi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kobel, Lotka, Meyer
|Defenders:
|Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey
|Midfielders:
|Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt
|Forwards:
|Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner
Real Madrid team news
Although Andriy Lunin has been the protagonist in goal so far, he may lose his place to Thibaut Courtois at Wembley.
The quartet of Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho and Ferland Mendy are the picks for defense.
And as Aurelien Tchouameni remains an injury doubt, Eduardo Camavinga should join Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos in the middle, with the latter to play his final game ahead of his retirement from domestic football.
The front pair of Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. will be backed up by Jude Bellingham, while Joselu can be expected to come off the bench at some stage.
Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Courtois, Kepa, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Militao, Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 6, 2017
|Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund
|UEFA Champions League
|September 26, 2017
|Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid
|UEFA Champions League
|December 7, 2016
|Real Madrid 2-2 Borussia Dortmund
|UEFA Champions League
|September 27, 2016
|Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Real Madrid
|UEFA Champions League
|April 8, 2014
|Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Real Madrid
|UEFA Champions League