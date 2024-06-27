How to watch today's Bulldogs vs Sharks NRL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Bulldogs vs Sharks NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Canterbury Bulldogs (7-7) will look to return to the winning ways when they host the Cronulla Sharks (10-4) at Accor Stadium on Friday night.

Cameron Ciraldo's side's three-game winning streak come to an abrupt end last time out against the Sydney Roosters. They only scored eight points in that game, four on each side of halftime.

If the Bulldogs are to secure two vital points, they must achieve something they haven't been able to do in their previous nine encounters with the Sharks: win!

Meanwhile, Craig Fitzgibbon's side appears to have bottled a berth in the top two at the conclusion of the season, with their early season form deteriorating after losing three of their last four games. The most recent of which was a heartbreaking two-point defeat to the Dolphins at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Bulldogs vs Sharks in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Bulldogs vs Sharks date and start time

Date Friday, June 28, 2024 Start time 8:00pm AEST/ 7:30pm ACST/ 6:00pm AWST Venue Accor Stadium Location Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia Referee Gerard Sutton

How to watch Bulldogs vs Sharks on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Canterbury Bulldogs vs Cronulla Sharks NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Bulldogs vs Sharks game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Bulldogs vs Sharks team news

Canterbury Bulldogs

Blake Taff will start at fullback in place of Connor Tracey, who missed a high shot against the Roosters last Saturday. Bronson Xerri returns to the centre, with Drew Hutchinson falling to the reserves.

Stephen Crichton has been named in the reserves but is unlikely to back up from Origin with a quick turnaround from Wednesday's match.

Here's the Canterbury Bulldogs' full team list for Round 17:

Position Players FULLBACK Blake Taaffe WINGER Blake Wilson, Jeral Skelton CENTRE Bronson Xerri, Jacob Kiraz HALFBACK Toby Sexton PROP Max King, Samuel Hughes HOOKER Reed Mahoney 2ND ROW Viliame Kikau, Jaeman Salmon LOCK Bailey Hayward INTERCHANGE Josh Curran, Lipoi Hopoi

Cronulla Sharks

The positive new for Cronulla this week is that they are not missing any player due to origin duty and have had a fortnight to prepare after the bye in round 16.

Braden Hamlin-Uele has been replaced on the bench by Tuku Hau Tapuha, which is the only change from Craig Ftizgibbon.

Below is the Cronulla Sharks' full team list for Round 15:

Position Players Position Players FULLBACK William Kennedy WINGER Sione Katoa, Ronaldo Mulitalo CENTRE Jesse Ramien, Kayal Iro FIVE-EIGHTH Matt Burton HALFBACK Braydon Trindall, Nicholas Hynes PROP Toby Rudolf, Oregon Kaufusi HOOKER Blayke Brailey 2ND ROW Briton Nikora, Siosifa Talakai LOCK Cameron McInnes INTERCHANGE Jake Turpin, Jack Williams, Royce Hunt, Thomas Hazelton, Teig Wilton RESERVES Harry Hayes, Daniel Atkinson, Stephen Crichton, Jesse Colquhoun

Bulldogs vs Sharks Recent Form

Canterbury Bulldogs: LWWWL

Round Result R16 Roosters 26-8 Bulldogs R14 Bulldogs 22-18 Eels R13 Knights 2-32 Bulldogs R12 Bulldogs 44-12 Dragons R11 Raiders 24-20 Bulldogs

Cronulla Sharks: WLLWL

Round Result R14 Sharks 28-30 Dolphins R14 Broncos 12-22 Sharks R13 Eels 34-22 Sharks R12 Sharks 0-42 Panthers R11 Sharks 38-30 Roosters

Head-to-Head Record