'Do things you can't stop!' - Why Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal is 'a bit like Lionel Messi' as teen sensation earns high praise from ex-Blaugrana boss L. Yamal Barcelona LaLiga E. Valverde L. Messi

Lamine Yamal was compared to Lionel Messi by Athletic Club manager Ernesto Valverde after his performance in Barcelona's 2-1 win on Saturday.