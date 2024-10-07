The Rondo: Mauricio Pochettino set for USMNT matches, MLS sets attendance mark, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami aim to set record

GOAL US writers break down the biggest storylines, with Pochettino's first fixtures with USMNT taking center stage

After much anticipation, discussion and debate, Mauricio Pochettino's first games at the helm as USMNT manager are nearly here. And there's a lot to break down. The squad has unexpectedly been hit heavily by a slew of injuries, with a handful of presumptive starters forced to watch from the sidelines. It should make for an interesting duo of fixtures with Panama (Oct. 12) and in Mexico (Oct. 15).

There are also broader questions to be asked about the state of soccer in MLS. The league broke its attendance record this season, with more than 11 million fans watching games nationwide - a historic mark in the scope of the sport's history in the U.S.

And in terms of records, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are on the fringe of breaking MLS's points record. Miami can top the New England Revolution's MLS points mark of 72 set in 2021 in their regular-season finale with a win. It would, for sure, be a significant moment for the league. Meanwhile, there are several coaching vacancies in the MLS - which one represents the most attractive opportunity?

GOAL US writers break down all of those storylines in the latest edition of... The Rondo.