USA Today Olivier Giroud makes LAFC debut in Leagues Cup victory over San Jose Earthquakes Major League Soccer Olivier Giroud Los Angeles FC San Jose Earthquakes France's all-time leading goal scorer made his highly-anticipated debut as a substitute vs. San Jose.

LAFC on to Leagues Cup semifinals.

Only two Liga MX teams remain in tournament.