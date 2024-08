This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty When will Lionel Messi return after missing 11 Inter Miami games? Update on recovery from ankle injury as MLS outfit ease Argentina superstar back into training Lionel Messi Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF The latest update on Lionel Messi, who has missed 11 games at Inter Miami, suggests that he could return from injury by the end of August. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Argentine damaged ankle at Copa America

Has sat out MLS & Leagues Cup fixtures

Could be ready again by end of the month Article continues below