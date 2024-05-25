Inter 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Inter kits for the 2024-25 season.

Inter, in July 2023, extended their contract with kit supplier Nike for eight years in a deal worth around €30 million ($38.2 million) per season until the end of June 2031.

Significantly, for the 2024-25 season, the Nerazzurri will be expecting a surge in their shirt sale given the second-star effect as a result of their 20th league title. Even more remarkably, Simone Inzaghi's men clinched the Scudetto with a win over arch-rivals AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina.

GOAL takes a look at what the likes of Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez and co. will be wearing in the upcoming season.