'He does what he wants' - Kylian Mbappe defended by France team-mate Wesley Fofana after Real Madrid star spotted in Swedish nightclub

Chelsea star Wesley Fofana has defended France team-mate Kylian Mbappe after reports emerged of him partying at a Swedish nightclub.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mbappe not in France squad

Reportedly spotted in nightclub

Fofana defends French team-mate Which striker has the highest shooting rating in EA Sports FC25? Robert Lewandowski

Erling Haaland

Harry Kane

Kylian Mbappé Who is the fastest player in EA Sports FC25? Vini Jr.

Karim Adeyemi

Alphonso Davies

Kylian Mbappé Who among these players has the highest passing accuracy? Kevin De Bruyne

Bruno Fernandes

Manuel Neuer

Martin Ødegaard Which player has the highest dribbling rating in La Liga in FC25? Vini Jr.

Marc-André ter Stegen

Kylian Mbappé

Jude Bellingham Which skill of Jude Bellingham has the highest rating? Shooting

Dribbling

Pace

Physicality Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below