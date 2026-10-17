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AFC Rushden & Diamonds

AFC Rushden & Diamonds Overview

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Rayo to finish Athletic clash behind closed doors

Rayo Vallecano have been hit with significant sanctions following the abandonment of their La Liga fixture against Athletic Club earlier this month. The Spanish football authorities have ruled that the remaining minutes of the contest must be played without fans present to ensure the safety of all participants.

Athletic BilbaoLaLiga
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October 2026
FA Cup Qualification
AFC Rushden & Diamonds badge
AFC Rushden & Diamonds
RUS
2
Morecambe badge
Morecambe
MOR
1
FT
November 2026
FA Cup
Burton Albion badge
Burton Albion
BUR
AFC Rushden & Diamonds badge
AFC Rushden & Diamonds
RUS
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Standings

LaLiga crestLaLiga

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
14Levante crestLevante102441619-310
L
W
D
D
L
15Elche crestElche102441417-310
W
D
D
W
L
16Rayo Vallecano crestRayo Vallecano92341220-89
L
D
D
W
L
17Getafe crestGetafe10235515-109
L
D
L
W
L
18Espanyol crestEspanyol102261214-28
L
L
D
L
L
More

Betting spotlight

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