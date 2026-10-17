AFC Rushden & Diamonds Overview

Rayo Vallecano have been hit with significant sanctions following the abandonment of their La Liga fixture against Athletic Club earlier this month. The Spanish football authorities have ruled that the remaining minutes of the contest must be played without fans present to ensure the safety of all participants.
Rayo Vallecano supporters celebrated the abandonment of their match against Athletic Bilbao as if it were a victory after throwing marbles and paper planes onto the pitch. The fan collective released a statement demanding the immediate resignation of president Raul Martin Presa.
A La Liga fixture descended into absolute chaos on Saturday as Rayo Vallecano's clash with Athletic Bilbao was suspended following aggressive fan protests. The home supporters, furious with club president Raul Martin Presa, targeted the pitch with a barrage of objects that made continuing the match impossible.