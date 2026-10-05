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Auriense

Auriense نظرة عامة

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Third Round

Araujo credits Liverpool loan for saving his career

Ronald Araujo has delivered a candid assessment of his time at Anfield, admitting that his loan move to Liverpool has been the catalyst for saving his career. The Uruguayan defender arrived on Merseyside following a turbulent period at Barcelona that included a month-long break for mental health reasons.

R. AraujoPremier League
Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier League 2026/27

Maresca: City squad 'not worried at all' by verdict

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has broken his silence following the bombshell news that the club has been found guilty of breaching Premier League financial regulations. The Italian boss insists his squad remains completely undeterred by the legal storm brewing off the pitch as they prepare for a titanic clash against Liverpool.

E. MarescaManchester City
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-SUNDERLAND

Maresca Calls for Focus Amid Man City Legal Battle

Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca has officially broken his silence following the bombshell news of the club's guilty verdict regarding their long-running legal dispute with the Premier League. As the international break concluded, the Italian tactician held his first collective meeting with the squad to address the fallout from the 115 charges.

Manchester CityE. Maresca
المزيد
October 2026
كأس ملك إسبانيا
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الترتيب

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Betting spotlight

How Manchester City’s penalty could reshape Premier League betting
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