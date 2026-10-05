Auriense نظرة عامة

Ronald Araujo has delivered a candid assessment of his time at Anfield, admitting that his loan move to Liverpool has been the catalyst for saving his career. The Uruguayan defender arrived on Merseyside following a turbulent period at Barcelona that included a month-long break for mental health reasons.
Former Liverpool manager Arne Slot has officially returned to the footballing world just four months after his departure from Anfield. The Dutchman, who left Merseyside following a difficult Premier League title defence, has accepted a prestigious role that will keep him involved at the highest level of European competition.
Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has broken his silence following the bombshell news that the club has been found guilty of breaching Premier League financial regulations. The Italian boss insists his squad remains completely undeterred by the legal storm brewing off the pitch as they prepare for a titanic clash against Liverpool.
Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca has officially broken his silence following the bombshell news of the club's guilty verdict regarding their long-running legal dispute with the Premier League. As the international break concluded, the Italian tactician held his first collective meeting with the squad to address the fallout from the 115 charges.
Erling Haaland has issued a defiant rallying cry to Manchester City supporters, urging the fan base to remain united following the club’s recent guilty verdict for financial breaches. The Norwegian striker insisted that the squad remains focused on the pitch as they prepare for a high-stakes trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.