دريو

دريو نظرة عامة

Robert Lewandowski Liverpool crest

Lewandowski to Liverpool? Why free agent would be wrong choice

Liverpool have lost Hugo Ekitike to injury, Mohamed Salah is preparing to depart and Alexander Isak has endured fitness issues, but Michael Owen has explained to GOAL why Robert Lewandowski should not be a short-term fix at Anfield. The prolific Polish striker is preparing to sever ties with Barcelona as a free agent, and has never graced the Premier League, but the Reds are considered to have more pressing issues to address.

R. LewandowskiLiverpool
Mohamed Salah Lionel Messi 2026

Thiago snubs Messi & Salah in top three team-mates list

Thiago Alcantara has raised eyebrows by omitting Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah when naming the three best players he ever shared a pitch with. Despite playing alongside some of the greatest icons in modern football history, the former midfield maestro opted for a trio of stars that prioritised tactical intelligence and selflessness above raw goalscoring numbers.

L. MessiM. Salah
lamine yamal

Aguero: Only one player ranks above Yamal

Sergio Aguero has heaped massive praise on Lamine Yamal, sensationally claiming that the Barcelona sensation is already performing at a level that puts him above almost every other player in world football with the exception of a certain superstar. The Manchester City and Blaugrana legend also believes the teenager possesses a rare talent that has not been seen at Camp Nou since the departure of eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

L. YamalK. Mbappe
Lamine Yamal Neymar

Neymar backs Yamal for Champions League & Ballon d’Or double

Barcelona’s Champions League campaign may have ended in heartbreak against Atletico Madrid, but the performance of Lamine Yamal left a lasting impression on one of the club's former greats, Neymar. Despite the disappointment of exiting the competition at the quarter-final stage, Yamal’s emergence as a genuine leader at the age of just 18 has convinced many that he is the heir to the throne at Camp Nou.

L. YamalNeymar
المزيد
المزيد

الترتيب

プレミアリーグ crestプレミアリーグ

الترتيبفريقلعبفازتعادلخسرلهعليه+/-نقاطالأداء
1Barcelona crestBarcelona31261484305479
ف
ف
ف
ف
ف
2Real Madrid crestReal Madrid31224565293670
ت
خ
ف
ف
ف
3Villarreal crestVillarreal31194856362061
ف
خ
ف
ت
ف
4Atletico Madrid crestAtletico Madrid31176851321957
خ
خ
خ
ف
ف
5Real Betis crestReal Betis31111374538746
ت
ت
خ
ت
خ
المزيد

Betting spotlight

Manchester City vs Arsenal Predictions: City close the gap on Gunners
شاهد المزيد من مقالات الرهان

History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا

La Juventus è nata nell'autunno del 1897 a Torino su iniziativa di alcuni studenti della terza e quarta classe del liceo classico Massimo d'Azeglio.

Gianluca Ferrero, vicepresidente del CDA della Banca del Piemonte, è il presidente del consiglio di amministrazione della Juventus dal 2023.

Lo stadio della Juventus è chiamato Allianz Stadium per ragioni di sponsor o semplicemente Juventus Stadium. L'impianto è nato nel 2011.

Lo Juventus Stadium, impianto dei bianconeri, ha una capienza di 41.507 posti a sedere. Di questi 2.019 sono per il settore ospiti.

La Juventus è la squadra italiana con più Scudetti, avendone vinti 36. Per questo i bianconeri sono gli unici con tre stelle sul petto (una per ogni dieci titoli).

La Juventus ha conquistato due Champions League: nel 1985 contro il Liverpool nella triste serata dell'Heysel e nel 1996 in finale contro l'Ajax.

La società bianconera ha vinto 60 trofei italiani, più 11 internazionali: in totale, dunque, la Juventus ha conquistato 71 trofei durante la sua lunga storia.

Essendo giovani studenti, i fondatori del club deciderono di usare un nome che sentivano proprio: 'gioventù' in latino, ovvero Juventus.

Inizialmente rosa, la Juventus scelse il bianconero dopo aver ricevuto le maglie di tale colore dal Notts County, così da andare oltre lo scolorimento delle stesse.

Oltre all'essere associata alla zebra per i colori bianconeri, venne scelta come icona ispirandosi al giornalista Carlo Bergoglio, che la propose come riferimento all'antica nobiltà cittadina.

Alessandro 'Alex' Del Piero è il giocatore che ha segnato più reti nella storia della Juventus: 290 goal contando tutte le competizioni ufficiali.

Alex Del Piero è il recordman di partite giocate con la Juventus. Pinturicchio è sceso in campo con i bianconeri in 705 occasioni.

La Juventus è chiamata spesso Vecchia Signora o Madama. Per parlare della squadra di Torino, però, si usa soprattutto il termine 'bianconeri'.

Giovanni Trapattoni è l'allenatore che ha più panchine con la Juventus: 596. Per il Trap anche il record di titoli conquistati, 14.

Non c'è un motivo preciso per cui la Juventus è chiamata Vecchia Signora: sarebbe riferito ai tanti anni di attività e ai trofei vinti (Signora), oltre alla volontà di affidarsi a giocatori esperti sin dalla sua nascita (Vecchia).

Goal.com
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 2023 Goal المعلومات الواردة في Goal يجب أن لا تنشر, تبث, تعاد كتابتها أو توزيعها من دون اذن مسبق من Goal