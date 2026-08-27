ثون نظرة عامة

Andoni Iraola takes charge of his first Premier League home game as Liverpool host Nottingham Forest at Anfield. Victor Munoz makes his full debut for the Reds, while Cody Gakpo starts despite ongoing speculation surrounding his future.
Nottingham Forest are pursuing an ambitious move to sign Everton academy product Harrison Armstrong in a deal worth around £40 million. The East Midlands outfit are actively seeking vital midfield reinforcements for Oliver Glasner before the deadline, having identified the 19-year-old as an ideal long-term addition to their new-look squad.
For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is once again proving to be busy, with some huge names making big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.
Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has admitted he cannot guarantee Cody Gakpo will remain at Anfield beyond the summer transfer deadline. The Dutch international has emerged as a primary target for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City as the market enters its final frantic days.