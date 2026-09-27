Norway vs Portugal predictions: Nations League champions to be humbled

Entertainment is almost guaranteed in this one. 3 or more goals were scored in Norway’s last 7 games, and Erling Haaland is fit and firing.

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Best bets for Norway vs Portugal

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.80 with bet9ja

Norway (Draw no bet) at odds of 1.85 with bet9ja

Norway over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.00 with bet9ja

Odds are courtesy of bet9ja and are subject to change.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Norway 2-1 Portugal

Norway 2-1 Portugal Goalscorers prediction: Norway: Haaland, Bobb - Portugal: Ramos

Norway welcome Portugal to the Ullevaal Stadion on Sunday evening. They aim to build on their 3-2 win over Denmark in Group A4 of the Nations League.

The Norwegians were involved in a wild five-goal match with their Scandinavian rivals in Oslo. Goals from Oscar Bobb and Erling Haaland in the opening 20 minutes handed Norway a two-goal advantage. However, Denmark drew level before Haaland settled the contest with a neat finish from a corner kick.

David Møller Wolfe received a red card for two bookable offences late on and will be suspended for the Portugal clash. Norway’s target man Alexander Sørloth also remains out injured.

Portugal won their first 2026/27 Nations League game at home to Wales. It was Jorge Jesus’ first game in charge of the Lusitans. João Félix scored the decisive goal midway through the first half.

Jesus must have been disappointed to see his side fail to extend their advantage. They had plenty of opportunities, with 22 goal attempts to Wales’ 5. Cristiano Ronaldo also saw a goal ruled out by VAR.

Probable lineups for Norway vs Portugal

Norway expected lineup: Nyland, Ryerson, Ajer, Østigård, Bjørkan, Ødegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Bobb, Haaland, Nusa

Portugal expected lineup: Costa, Dalot, Dias, Inácio, Mendes, Vitinha, Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Leão, Ramos

Matches involving Norway rarely stay quiet

The Norwegians are one of the most entertaining nations in European football right now. Both teams have scored in each of their last 9 matches in all competitions. 9 of their last 11 have also featured 3 or more goals.

Norway prefer to play on the front foot and rarely sit back. They’ve failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight games. Thursday night’s end-to-end epic with Denmark is further proof of this.

Portugal will bring plenty of firepower into the mix too. They registered 22 goal attempts against Wales, despite failing to get a second killer goal. Erling Haaland alone carries a genuine goal threat for Norway.

At an implied probability of 55.60%, this looks like the most obvious value bet from our Norway vs Portugal predictions. The only risk is Portugal managing to control the game at their own pace and starving Norway of the ball.

Norway vs Portugal Bet 1: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.80 with bet9ja

Haaland’s form makes Norway a live bet at home

Norway top Group A4 of the 2026/27 Nations League after the opening round of matches. Haaland is in frightening form in front of goal right now. He scored twice from 5 goal attempts and has notched a goal in 10 of his last 13 competitive appearances.

Although Portugal won, they were far from their most clinical best in Lisbon. In the cold light of day, they needed a deflected goal to overcome Craig Bellamy’s Wales side. Cristiano Ronaldo had 7 goal attempts but failed to score with any of them.

It’s a short 3-day turnaround for Portugal to travel from Lisbon to Norway. Norway will be backed by a hostile Oslo crowd too. Backing the hosts in the Draw No Bet market gives us cover if the game gets tight. Nevertheless, the Ullevaal is a genuine test of any team’s Nations League credentials.

Norway vs Portugal Bet 2: Norway (Draw no bet) at odds of 1.85 with bet9ja

Value on Norway hitting two or more

Norway have scored at least 2 or more goals in 5 of their last 7 games. That’s further proof of a team built to attack rather than contain their opponents. Erling Haaland scored 7 goals alone in 5 World Cup matches this summer.

Haaland and co. also benefit from a rock-solid supply line. Martin Ødegaard, Oscar Bobb and Antonio Nusa all have innate creativity from deep and advanced areas. Bobb can score too, as proven by his midweek goal against Denmark.

Portugal did well to shut Wales out, although Bellamy’s men had chances to score on the transition. Keiffer Moore failed to make proper contact with a cross that could have given Dan James a simple tap-in late in the match. Backing Norway to score twice at a 50% implied probability implies a coinflip likelihood. Yet, the hosts regularly clear this bar.

Norway vs Portugal Bet 3: Norway over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.00 with bet9ja

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