US Oberlauterbach/Eberbach نظرة عامة

'Part of something for 16 years' - Ream announces U.S. retirement

ST LOUIS -- U.S. Men's National Team's 2026 World Cup captain, Tim Ream, has officially retired from international duty, he announced on Tuesday. Ream steps away from the national team after featuring at two World Cups, earning a total of 86 caps, with 32 of those caps coming as USMNT captain. The 38-year-old remains active as a club player for Charlotte FC.