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US Oberlauterbach/Eberbach

US Oberlauterbach/Eberbach نظرة عامة

United States v Peru - International Friendly

Albert breaks Pulisic record in USMNT win

Borussia Dortmund starlet Mathis Albert has etched his name into the history books of the United States Men's National Team after a stunning cameo against Chile. The teenager came off the bench to secure a victory for Mauricio Pochettino's side while simultaneously eclipsing a long-standing record held by Christian Pulisic.

M. AlbertUSA
USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026

'Part of something for 16 years' - Ream announces U.S. retirement

ST LOUIS -- U.S. Men's National Team's 2026 World Cup captain, Tim Ream, has officially retired from international duty, he announced on Tuesday. Ream steps away from the national team after featuring at two World Cups, earning a total of 86 caps, with 32 of those caps coming as USMNT captain. The 38-year-old remains active as a club player for Charlotte FC.

T. ReamUSA
المزيد
October 2026
كأس فرنسا
Association Still Mutzig badge
Association Still Mutzig
ASM
US Oberlauterbach/Eberbach badge
US Oberlauterbach/Eberbach
USO
المزيد

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