Northern Mariana Islands نظرة عامة

Northern Mariana Islands

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Inter Miami CF v New York City FC - Audi 2025 MLS Cup Eastern Conference Final

Messi reveals 'romantic' way he proposed to wife Antonela

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has revealed the "romantic" way he proposed to childhood sweetheart Antonela Roccuzzo during their time in Barcelona. Messi first met Antonela when he was just five years old and the couple went on to marry in 2017 in a huge event in Rosario, Argentina. The family now live in Miami with their three young sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

L. MessiShowbiz
David Beckham Brooklyn Beckham

Beckham receives apology over 'objectifying' social media post

Manchester United and England legend Sir David Beckham has received an apology after an "objectifying" social media post was directed at the former footballer amid a very public falling out with son Brooklyn. TalkSPORT presenter Shebahn Aherne tried to make light of the situation by sharing an anecdote about a meeting with Beckham but ended up coming in for criticism and has now said sorry.

D. BeckhamEngland
Lionel Messi Hansi Flick Barcelona

New Barca presidential candidate vows to bring Messi back

New Barcelona presidential candidate Marc Ciria has vowed to do "whatever it takes" to bring club legend Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou. The club are due to hold presidential elections in 2026, with Ciria having thrown his hat into the ring alongside current chief Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Xavi Vilajoana. Ciria claims Barcelona "need" Messi back but stopped short of clarifying what kind of role the Argentina star could take up.

L. MessiBarcelona
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا

M-Net Television purchased Pretoria City FC in July 1994.

After M-Net purchased Pretoria City FC they sought permission to change the club’s name to maximise brand awareness.

SuperSport is a collection of television channels owned by MultiChoice who are in turn, owned by parent company Naspers, a broad-based multi-national media group.

The club’s official home ground is the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

The club is known as Matsatsantsa (The Swanky Boys) or The Spartans by fans.

They have won 12 major domestic honours.

They have won the PSL three times (2007–08, 2008–09, 2009–10).

Ronald Lawrence 224 (including Pretoria City matches).

Bradley Grobler with 58 goals.

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