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AS Blotzheim

AS Blotzheim نظرة عامة

Messi Mbappe Haaland World Cup Golden boot 16:9

World Cup Golden Boot standings: History-making Mbappe tops Messi

The 2026 World Cup is over, and so is the race for the prestigious Golden Boot - the award given to the tournament's top scorer. With the expanded 48-nation tournament coming to a close, following a month of thrilling action in North America, which star has taken home the illustrious award? Here, GOAL lists the tournament's most prolific performers.

World CupArgentina
المزيد
October 2026
كأس فرنسا
AS Sundhoffen badge
AS Sundhoffen
SUN
AS Blotzheim badge
AS Blotzheim
BLO
المزيد

الترتيب

Premier League crestPremier League

الترتيبفريقلعبفازتعادلخسرلهعليه+/-نقاطالأداء
3Brighton crestBrighton75112351816
ف
ف
ف
ف
ت
4Chelsea crestChelsea74121713413
ف
ف
خ
ت
خ
5Liverpool crestLiverpool733198112
ف
خ
ف
ت
ف
6Brentford crestBrentford7241138510
خ
ت
ف
ت
ت
7Leeds crestLeeds724196310
ت
خ
ت
ف
ت
المزيد

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