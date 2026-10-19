AS Blotzheim نظرة عامة

The Asian Football Confederation has detailed plans for a new biennial Nations League tournament starting in 2030. The proposed three-tier competition aims to replace uncompetitive friendlies while directly integrating with World Cup and Asian Cup qualification.
Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei has offered Sardar Azmoun an international reprieve by naming the prolific frontman in his 26-man squad for upcoming friendly fixtures against Uzbekistan and Russia. The Dubai-based forward returns to Team Melli four months after being controversially omitted from the World Cup following friction with national authorities.
Asian footballers have dominated headlines during a record-breaking summer transfer window across Europe's top leagues. From high-profile Premier League moves to major Champions League switches, the region's top talents are making historic strides on the global stage.
Iranian defender Nader Mohammadi has gone viral once again after executing his trademark front-flip throw-in to set up the winner for Russian side Spartak Kostroma. The spectacular somersault delivery bypassed Rotor Volgograd's defensive wall to seal a 1-0 victory and cement the full-back's status as a lethal set-piece specialist.
The 2026 World Cup is over, and so is the race for the prestigious Golden Boot - the award given to the tournament's top scorer. With the expanded 48-nation tournament coming to a close, following a month of thrilling action in North America, which star has taken home the illustrious award? Here, GOAL lists the tournament's most prolific performers.
The USMNT's World Cup dreams ended in a nightmare in Seattle, but while American fans were left in tears, the Iran Football Federation was ready to celebrate. Following a tournament dominated by political tensions, Iranian officials have issued a scathing response to the co-hosts' elimination.