Atletico Pinatarense Thông tin chung

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October 2026
Copa del Rey
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PosĐộiPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Viking crestViking22172356203653
W
W
W
D
W
2Bodoe/Glimt crestBodoe/Glimt22172356203653
W
L
W
W
W
3Tromsoe crestTromsoe21115540291138
W
L
L
D
L
4Molde crestMolde21113744321236
L
W
W
W
W
5Rosenborg crestRosenborg2210484031934
D
W
W
W
L
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