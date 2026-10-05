Atletico Pinatarense Thông tin chung

Fabian Hurzeler praised Brighton's professional approach after a commanding 4-0 second-leg victory over Tromso at the Amex Stadium sealed their place in the UEFA Conference League group phase. Charalampos Kostoulas, Maxim De Cuyper, Mats Wieffer, and Olivier Boscagli all struck as the Seagulls emphatically banished memories of a goalless first leg.
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler conceded his side must step up their performance following a frustrating goalless draw away to Tromso in their UEFA Conference League play-off first leg. The Seagulls dominated possession in Norway but survived two clear breakaway chances as the tie remains finely poised ahead of the return clash.
Brighton & Hove Albion face a nervous second leg at the Amex Stadium after being held to a goalless draw by Tromso in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League play-off. Fabian Hurzeler's side dominated much of the contest in the Arctic Circle but were unable to find a way past a stubborn Norwegian defence.