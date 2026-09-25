How to get Levante vs Sevilla tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Levante Alaves take on Sevilla on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

Matches between these two sides at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia are typically tight, with over half of their total meetings producing under 2.5 goals. In their most recent league encounter in April 2026, Levante UD claimed a decisive 2–0 victory over Sevilla FC.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Levante vs Sevilla, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Levante vs Sevilla LaLiga kick-off?

Levante vs Sevilla kicks off on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

LaLiga - Game Week 8 12 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

How to buy Levante vs Sevilla LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Levante UD vs Sevilla FC LaLiga match at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, you have a few official and third-party options:

1. Official Levante UD Ticketing Site

The most secure and direct way to buy general admission tickets is through Levante UD’s official web portal. Tickets typically go on public sale 1 to 2 weeks before matchday.

2. Estadio Ciudad de Valencia Ticket Office (Taquillas)

If the match is not completely sold out online, remaining tickets are sold directly at the stadium box office.

3. Secondary Ticket Platforms & Resellers

For high-demand or sold-out fixtures, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub offer last-minute seats, though prices may vary based on market demand.

How much do Levante vs Sevilla LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Levante UD vs Sevilla FC LaLiga match at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia depend on the purchasing channel, seat category, and stadium section:

1. Official Club Face-Value Prices

Direct general admission tickets sold officially by Levante UD typically range from:

Behind Goal / Corners (Gol Norte & Gol Sur): €30 to €50

Main Stands (Tribuna & Lateral): €60 to €90

VIP & Premium Hospitality: €150+

Note: Club season ticket holders (Abonados) often receive discounts of around 15% when purchasing additional general admission seats.

2. Resale & Secondary Market Prices

If purchasing through secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, prices fluctuate based on real-time availability and demand:

Starting / Budget Seats: Around €65 to €90

Average Category Seats: Around €120 to €170

Longside / Prime Central Seats: €180 to €250+

Levante vs Sevilla LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Levante vs Sevilla Form

Levante have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their standout result was a 5-2 home victory over Real Betis in LaLiga, though they followed that with a 0-0 draw against Osasuna and most recently drew 0-0 with Malaga. They scored six goals across the five matches and conceded five, with their two defeats coming against Espanyol (3-0) and Villarreal (1-0) in a pre-season friendly.

Sevilla's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent game ended 1-1 at Espanyol in LaLiga, while a 1-3 defeat to Atletico Madrid preceded that. Sevilla's best performance in the run came away at Athletic Bilbao, where they won 3-1. Across the five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded nine, with their other defeat a 2-1 pre-season loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

Levante vs Sevilla: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in April 2026, when Levante won 2-0 at home in LaLiga. Before that, Sevilla won 3-0 at the same fixture in January 2026, also in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Levante have won twice, Sevilla have won twice, and one match ended level, with the sides scoring 13 goals combined.