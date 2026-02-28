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Luca Dallolio

Luca Dallolio

Juventus Fan

Luca Dallolio (aka jftvluca)

I’m a content creator who creates videos for my own channels on Instagram, TikTok & YouTube as well as my club Juventus and various other football companies, including GOAL.

Growing up in London with Italian parents, I always had a strong passion for Italian football as well as the Premier League, and I wanted to share that love I had for the ‘Beautiful Game’ through social media! There weren’t many “Italian football creators” when I began creating content in 2021, so I saw a gap in the market to spread my love and knowledge of the Italian game, and fast forward five years, I’ve done so!

 

Luca Dallolio tarafından yazılan makaleler
  1. Pep Guardiola Jose Mourinho 2025-26Getty/GOAL
    GOAL's FanZoneJ. Mourinho

    Mourinho'nun özgeçmişi aslında Guardiola'nınkinden DAHA İYİ – kanıtı inanılmaz!

    Barcelona'da reddedilmesinden, İtalya'nın tek üçlüsünü gerçekleştirmesine, 100 puanla Barcelona'nın hakimiyetine son vermesine ve Roma'nın ilk Avrupa kupasını kazanmasına kadar, Jose Mourinho'nun teknik direktörlük kariyeri Pep Guardiola'nınkinden daha fazla tarihi zirveye ulaştı. Her kupa ve her kilometre taşı, The Special One'ın özgeçmişinin zirvede tek başına durduğunu kanıtlıyor.