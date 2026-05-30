Chayka ภาพรวม

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FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 17-NGA-TUN

2025 AFCON: Uganda vs Nigeria - Preview, Kickoff time, TV channel & squad news

Looking for a third straight victory in Morocco, the Super Eagles will face the East Africans, who are yet to win a game. Nigeria, who have already qualified for the knockout stage, have been impressive so far with victories against Tanzania and Tunisia. On the other hand, the Uganda Cranes are looking for their first win after an opening loss to Tunisia, which was followed by a 1-1 draw against Taifa Stars of Tanzania.

Africa Cup of NationsNigeria
Nicolas Jackson, Senegal, December 2025

AFCON 2025 Wrap: Jackson brace fires Senegal to sink Botswana as DR Congo outshine Benin

The Teranga Lions asserted their credentials as tournament favourites with a convincing win over the Zebras. Earlier on, DR Congo continued to shine following their AFCON opening win over their Group D rivals. Just recently, they defeated Nigeria to book a ticket to the intercontinental World Cup qualifiers set to be played in March 2026. Benin's AFCON campaign, a tournament they missed in 2021 and 2023, has suffered a faulty start.

Africa Cup of NationsDR Congo
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ตารางคะแนน

1. Division crest1. Division

ิีPosทีมPWDLFA+/-PTSฟอร์ม
8Al-Jaish crestAl-Jaish2275102829-126
L
W
L
L
L
9Al-Taleiah crestAl-Taleiah2274111329-1625
W
L
D
D
L
10Al-Wahda crestAl-Wahda2266101924-524
W
W
L
L
D
11Al-Sahel crestAl-Sahel2235141636-2014
L
L
D
L
D
12Al-Horiyah crestAl-Horiyah2222181645-298
D
L
L
L
L
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