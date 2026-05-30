Chayka ภาพรวม

2025 AFCON: Uganda vs Nigeria - Preview, Kickoff time, TV channel & squad news

Looking for a third straight victory in Morocco, the Super Eagles will face the East Africans, who are yet to win a game. Nigeria, who have already qualified for the knockout stage, have been impressive so far with victories against Tanzania and Tunisia. On the other hand, the Uganda Cranes are looking for their first win after an opening loss to Tunisia, which was followed by a 1-1 draw against Taifa Stars of Tanzania.