Pressure on FIFA president Gianni Infantino grows by the day. The criticism aimed at him has hardened from mere objections over certain decisions into a crisis that threatens his political future in the corridors of football's most influential institution. The man still enjoys a broad base of support, yet recent developments have opened the door to serious questions about his departure and the names capable of succeeding him should his era end.

Only a few weeks ago, Infantino looked to be at the peak of his influence, moving between American cities aboard a private jet to follow the World Cup before standing alongside US President Donald Trump at the trophy presentation on 19 July.

The scene changed quickly. He backtracked on a controversial plan to sell shares of FIFA competitions to private sector investors, a proposal that sparked a wide wave of objections within the football family.

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, hit the FIFA president with sharp criticism, and football fans piled on with a broad backlash. The most serious blow came from the major continental confederations, who objected to his way of running the international federation.

Objections from the continental confederations

The criticism was not limited to UEFA. It also extended to CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation.

In a statement, the Asian Football Confederation said the crisis "goes beyond a single proposal, having exposed fundamental weaknesses in the mechanisms of consultation and decision-making within FIFA, matters that require addressing".

Sources from the "BBC" indicate that the majority of CONCACAF members have come to doubt Infantino's ability to keep running the game, or have already lost confidence in him.

Matters grew more complicated after the resignation of Carlos Cordeiro, Infantino's special adviser, who also served as senior adviser to the American task force organising the 2026 World Cup.

Kevin Lamour, FIFA's chief operating officer, told the Associated Press that the federation's own administration had "been deceived" over the controversial project. FIFA did not issue an official comment despite media requests.

Getty Images

Has Infantino's departure become likely?

Despite the escalating pressure, many believe talk of an imminent end to Infantino's era is still premature.

David Bernstein, the former chairman of the English Football Association, said any official at a normal institution would have lost their position after a crisis of this magnitude. He pointed out that FIFA differs from others, as the survival of its president depends on the support he enjoys from the national associations.

Jim Boyce, the former FIFA vice-president, believes Infantino still holds enough support to win a new term, though he acknowledged that a continuation of the current situation could change the equation. His personal bet, he added, leans towards Infantino remaining until the end of his upcoming term.

Infantino has held the FIFA presidency since 2016, after beating the president of the Asian Football Confederation, Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, in the election by 115 votes to 88.

That election came after the resignation of the Swiss Sepp Blatter, who left his position amid corruption scandals that rocked the federation before he was later cleared of the charges against him.

Infantino had pledged at the time to restore confidence in FIFA and reform the institution, then won re-election twice unopposed. That scenario was expected to repeat at next March's elections.

Information reported by the "BBC" tells a different story. One UEFA member has already withdrawn the letter of support he had previously given Infantino, a sign that some backers are shifting their position.

Who are the leading candidates to succeed Infantino?

Getty Images

Victor Montagliani

The president of CONCACAF is one of the most prominent names put forward to succeed Infantino. Elected in 2016 on a promise to reform the governance system, he played a pivotal role in preparing for the 2026 World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

He also led the drive to organise the 2024 Copa América, and made his name with positions rejecting a two-year World Cup cycle or an expansion to 64 participating teams. Montagliani believes the power of football transcends individuals and political systems, insisting the game will remain bigger than any official.

Getty Images

Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa

He has held the presidency of the Asian Football Confederation since 2013, and won re-election unopposed for a fourth term running until 2027.

During his tenure, the confederation's competitions saw major developments, including the launch of the AFC Champions League Elite and the AFC Women's Champions League, alongside new tournaments and the expansion of the Asian Cup to 24 teams.

He also ranked among the most prominent supporters of the criticism aimed at Infantino's way of running FIFA, backed by a continental confederation of 46 national associations.

Getty Images

Nasser Al-Khelaifi

The president of Paris Saint-Germain and the European Club Association ranks among the most influential figures in world football.

He took over the presidency of the association after the collapse of the European Super League project, and expanded its membership to more than 800 clubs.

For all his standing and influence, sources close to him confirm that he does not wish to run for the FIFA presidency, and is not seriously considering the job.

Getty Images

Mattias Grafström

He has held the position of FIFA secretary general since May 2024, and is one of the closest figures to Infantino, having worked as director of his office since his election as president in 2016.

Grafström enjoys a growing presence within the federation, but his close proximity to Infantino, alongside the trend towards choosing a president from outside Europe, may reduce his chances of entering the race.

The FIFA presidency file looks set to be settled at the 77th FIFA Congress, scheduled for Morocco next March. The deadline for submitting nomination applications falls on 18 November, which means the coming months may witness one of the most exciting electoral battles in the federation's history.