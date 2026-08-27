Egnatia 개요

France World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit has delivered a scathing assessment of the current state of FIFA, calling for a total overhaul of the governing body's leadership. The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder is one of several high-profile figures to put their name to an open letter denouncing the actions of president Gianni Infantino and other top officials.
The appointment of Fabien Barthez to Zinedine Zidane's new-look France backroom staff has sparked a heated debate regarding coaching qualifications at the highest level of international football. While critics have questioned the French Football Federation’s decision to hire a coach without the required diplomas, legendary figures have jumped to the defense of the iconic former shot-stopper.