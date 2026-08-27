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Egnatia

Egnatia 개요

Gianni Infantino

France legend calls for Infantino's departure from FIFA

France World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit has delivered a scathing assessment of the current state of FIFA, calling for a total overhaul of the governing body's leadership. The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder is one of several high-profile figures to put their name to an open letter denouncing the actions of president Gianni Infantino and other top officials.

E. PetitWorld Cup
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August 2026
Europa League Qualification
Lillestroem badge
Lillestroem
LIL
2
Egnatia badge
Egnatia
EGN
1
풀타임
종합 2 - 1
카테고리아 슈페리어
Vora badge
Vora
VRA
Egnatia badge
Egnatia
EGN
September 2026
카테고리아 슈페리어
Egnatia badge
Egnatia
EGN
스칸데르베그 badge
스칸데르베그
SKE
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순위

카테고리아 슈페리어 crest카테고리아 슈페리어

POSPWDLFA+/-승점양식
1테우타 두러스 crest테우타 두러스21103124
2라시 crest라시21103214
3Egnatia crestEgnatia11003033
4Vora crestVora11001013
5블라즈니아 crest블라즈니아20203302
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