"David Beckham Pemain Paling Overrated" - Debat Gary Lineker & Piers Morgan Soal Sang Legenda Inggris

6 Premier Leagues, 2 FA Cups, 1 Champions League, 1 La Liga, 1 Ligue 1. Balón d’Or runner up. 115 caps for England, 59 as captain. One of the best crossers of the ball the game has ever seen. Yeah, overrated. 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/cWDUGJe3sT