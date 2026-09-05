¿Tienes más de 24 años?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

No tienes la edad mínima necesaria para ver contenidos relacionados con las apuestas. Se te redirigirá a la página de inicio.

alt
+18 | Contenido comercial | Se aplican términos y condiciones | Juega responsablemente | Principios editoriales
Lillestroem

Lillestroem Descripción general

Real Madrid C.F. v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1

Lautaro laments Inter mistakes in Real loss

Lautaro Martinez has expressed his immense frustration after individual errors saw Inter fall to a 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid in their Champions League opener. Despite a dominant statistical performance at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Nerazzurri captain admitted that small details ultimately decided the contest.

L. MartinezInter
FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-INTER MILAN

'Not at his best' - Mourinho defends Vinicius amid Bernabeu boos

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has jumped to the defence of Vinicius Junior after the Brazilian forward was once again targeted by whistles from his own supporters. The winger was substituted late on during Tuesday's narrow Champions League triumph over Inter, with supporters expressing their frustration following a subdued display.

Vinicius JuniorInter
Más
Todo sobre apuestas en GOAL
September 2026
Eliteserien
Brann badge
Brann
BRA
1
Lillestroem badge
Lillestroem
LIL
2
F
Eliteserien
Lillestroem badge
Lillestroem
LIL
Vaalerenga badge
Vaalerenga
VAL
Europa League
Lillestroem badge
Lillestroem
LIL
Torreense badge
Torreense
TOR
Más
Todo sobre apuestas en GOAL

Posiciones

Eliteserien crestEliteserien

PosiciónEquipoPWDLFA+/-PuntosFormulario
3Tromsoe crestTromsoe19105434221235
L
D
L
W
W
4Molde crestMolde1910363829933
W
W
W
L
D
5Lillestroem crestLillestroem199282626029
W
L
D
L
L
6Rosenborg crestRosenborg198383126527
W
L
W
W
L
7Brann crestBrann198293729826
L
D
W
W
L
Más

Betting spotlight

Porto vs Manchester City Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips
Ver más artículos sobre apuestas
Goal.com
Copyright © 2026 Goal Todos los derechos reservados. La información contenida en Goal no puede ser publicada, difundida, reescrita o redistribuída sin autorización previa y por escrito de Goal