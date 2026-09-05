Lillestroem Descripción general

Lautaro Martinez has expressed his immense frustration after individual errors saw Inter fall to a 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid in their Champions League opener. Despite a dominant statistical performance at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Nerazzurri captain admitted that small details ultimately decided the contest.
Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has jumped to the defence of Vinicius Junior after the Brazilian forward was once again targeted by whistles from his own supporters. The winger was substituted late on during Tuesday's narrow Champions League triumph over Inter, with supporters expressing their frustration following a subdued display.
Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho delivered a vintage defiant message following a chaotic 2-1 Champions League victory over Inter at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite navigating a severe squad crisis against his former club, the Portuguese tactician praised his team's clinical edge while insisting he thrives on handling the toughest challenges in European football.