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Rob Norcup

How to get Villarreal tickets: Villarreal vs Real Madrid, upcoming fixtures, prices & more

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We’re diving into all the vital ticket info for the Yellow Submarines upcoming matches

Villarreal are coming off arguably the greatest domestic season in their history, and Real Madrid's visit to the Estadio de la Cerámica this March is already shaping up to be one of the standout fixtures of the campaign. GOAL will guide you through all the vital Villarreal ticket information you need to know, including how much they cost, where you can buy them, and much more.

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What are the upcoming fixtures for Villarreal?

Villarreal play a 38-match La Liga campaign running from mid-August 2026 to late May 2027. Below is the club's complete fixture list, home and away, for the season ahead.

DateFixtureVenueTickets
Sun, Aug 16, 2026Racing Santander vs VillarrealEstadio El Sardinero (Santander)Tickets
Sun, Aug 23, 2026Atlético Madrid vs VillarrealRiyadh Air Metropolitano (Madrid)Tickets
Sun, Aug 30, 2026Alavés vs VillarrealMendizorrotza Stadium (Vitoria-Gasteiz)Tickets
Sun, Sep 6, 2026Villarreal vs Deportivo de A CoruñaEstadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal)Tickets
Sun, Sep 13, 2026Villarreal vs Real BetisEstadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal)Tickets
Wed, Sep 16, 2026Malaga vs VillarrealEstadio La Rosaleda (Málaga)Tickets
Sun, Sep 20, 2026Villarreal vs LevanteEstadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal)Tickets
Sun, Oct 11, 2026Real Madrid vs VillarrealSantiago Bernabéu (Madrid)Tickets
Sun, Oct 18, 2026Villarreal vs ElcheEstadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal)Tickets
Sun, Oct 25, 2026Valencia vs VillarrealMestalla Stadium (Valencia)Tickets
Sun, Nov 1, 2026Villarreal vs EspanyolEstadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal)Tickets
Sun, Nov 8, 2026Villarreal vs GetafeEstadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal)Tickets
Sun, Nov 22, 2026Barcelona vs VillarrealSpotify Camp Nou (Barcelona)Tickets
Sun, Nov 29, 2026Celta Vigo vs VillarrealEstadio de Balaídos (Vigo)Tickets
Sun, Dec 6, 2026Villarreal vs Real SociedadEstadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal)Tickets
Sun, Dec 13, 2026Villarreal vs Rayo VallecanoEstadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal)Tickets
Sun, Dec 20, 2026Osasuna vs VillarrealEl Sadar Stadium (Pamplona)Tickets
Sun, Jan 3, 2027Villarreal vs SevillaEstadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal)Tickets
Sun, Jan 10, 2027Athletic Club vs VillarrealSan Mamés Stadium (Bilbao)Tickets
Sun, Jan 17, 2027Villarreal vs AlavésEstadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal)Tickets
Sun, Jan 24, 2027Espanyol vs VillarrealRCDE Stadium (Cornella de Llobregat)Tickets
Sun, Jan 31, 2027Villarreal vs Racing SantanderEstadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal)Tickets
Sun, Feb 7, 2027Getafe vs VillarrealEstadio Coliseum (Getafe)Tickets
Sun, Feb 14, 2027Villarreal vs BarcelonaEstadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal)Tickets
Sun, Feb 21, 2027Villarreal vs ValenciaEstadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal)Tickets
Sun, Feb 28, 2027Real Betis vs VillarrealEstadio Olímpico de la Cartuja (Seville)Tickets
Sun, Mar 7, 2027Villarreal vs Real MadridEstadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal)Tickets
Sun, Mar 14, 2027Elche vs VillarrealEstadio Manuel Martínez Valero (Elche)Tickets
Sun, Mar 21, 2027Villarreal vs MálagaEstadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal)Tickets
Sun, Apr 4, 2027Deportivo de A Coruña vs VillarrealRiazor Stadium (A Coruña)Tickets
Sun, Apr 11, 2027Villarreal vs Athletic ClubEstadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal)Tickets
Sun, Apr 18, 2027Levante vs VillarrealEstadi Ciutat de Valencia (Valencia)Tickets
Wed, Apr 21, 2027Villarreal vs Atlético MadridEstadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal)Tickets
Sun, May 2, 2027Rayo Vallecano vs VillarrealCampo de Futbol de Vallecas (Madrid)Tickets
Sun, May 9, 2027Villarreal vs Celta VigoEstadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal)Tickets
Sun, May 16, 2027Sevilla vs VillarrealRamon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium (Seville)Tickets
Sun, May 23, 2027Villarreal vs OsasunaEstadio de la Cerámica (Villarreal)Tickets
Sun, May 30, 2027Real Sociedad vs VillarrealReale Arena (San Sebastián)Tickets

How to buy Villarreal match tickets

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Villarreal games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages. To purchase tickets, the most reliable method is to go to Villarreal's official ticket portal on the club site. It's worth checking the site regularly for ticket sales information.

Tickets are also available to purchase in the stadium store, the Villarreal town centre store and the stadium box office on matchdays. However, with the club regularly holding well over 20,000 season ticket holders in a stadium that seats around 23,000, it's not always straightforward buying tickets through the club, especially for some of the bigger fixtures against Real Madrid or Barcelona and the Derbi de la Comunitat vs Valencia.

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If tickets are sold out, or you're hoping to snap up last-minute seats, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub.

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How much are Villarreal match tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Villarreal tickets at the Estadio de la Ceramica on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from €20-€50 when you buy them directly through the club. The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium.

With high-demand fixtures against the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia, plus renewed Champions League nights, prices tend to rise accordingly.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from €49 upwards.

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What to expect from Villarreal in 2026/27?

The Yellow Submarine are coming off arguably the greatest domestic season in their history. Villarreal finished third in La Liga in 2025/26 with 72 points, the second-highest tally the club has ever recorded, and secured back-to-back Champions League qualification for the first time ever. It capped an extraordinary rise given the club have only twice before finished inside the Spanish top three, in 2004/05 and 2007/08.

The story came with a twist, though. Having delivered that historic finish, Marcelino announced he would leave the club at the end of the season, bringing his second spell in charge to a close after two and a half years in which he restored Villarreal to Europe consistently. He has been replaced by Inigo Perez, previously of Rayo Vallecano, who takes charge of a squad already accustomed to competing near the top of the table.

While domestic form was excellent, Villarreal's return to the Champions League proved a difficult one, taking just a single point from eight league-phase matches. Fixing that continental form while maintaining the league momentum built under Marcelino will be Perez's biggest early test, with tough-looking assignments against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all on the calendar this season.

History of the Estadio de la Ceramica

Estadio de la Ceramica is a football stadium in Villarreal, Spain. It's been the home ground of Villarreal CF since opening in 1923. The stadium has a 23,000 capacity, a figure which is roughly half the population of the town itself. In January 2017, Villarreal changed the name of its stadium from El Madrigal to Estadio de la Ceramica, to recognise the local industry.

Frequently asked questions

There are various ways in which you can purchase Villarreal match tickets. They are available via the ticket portal on the club’s official site, as well in the stadium store, the Villarreal town centre store and the stadium box office.

However, with the club having 20,000+ season ticket holders in a stadium that holds 23,000, it’s not always straightforward buying tickets through the club, especially for some of the bigger fixtures against Real Madrid or Barcelona and the the Derbi de la Comunitat vs Valencia.

Yes, those looking to attend Villarreal matches may also wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub, in order to obtain tickets.

Those fans travelling to Villarreal’s Estadio de la Ceramica can use various modes of transportBy train: Villarreal is served by Line C-6 of the Cercanías Valencia commuter train and is on Line 50 of the Renfe Medium Distance (Media Distancia) line between Valencia and Tortosa.

By car: Villarreal is on the motorway, Autopista AP-7 (Autopista del Mediterráneo), which connects with Valencia and takes less than 1 hour. Barcelona is about 3 hours away.

Walking: The stadium is extremely convenient to reach on foot. It’s just ten minutes from the centre of Villarreal and about 20 minutes from the city’s train station.

By bus: Inside Villarreal you can catch the local Bus Urba, route (Linia) L1A and L1B, running connecting with the heart of the city and the train station and dropping you off near the ground.

Yes, you can buy Villarreal match tickets from the La Ceramica’s box office (Taquillas), which is opened on match days, two hours prior to kick-off. You can also buy tickets at the club’s official store at the ground, as well as the official store in the centre of Villarreal.

Villarreal get their nickname from The Beatles song, which became an unofficial club anthem in the 1960s. The club’s jersey has been yellow since 1947.

Yes, you can tour the Estadio de la Ceramica. The guided tour includes access to the official museum and a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium. The experience lasts up to 2 hours and is available in English, as well as Spanish
Tours run on Thursday and Friday afternoons, Saturday morning and evening and Sunday mornings, with tickets priced at €15 for visitors aged 12 and over.

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