How to buy Real Sociedad 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, La Liga news and more

Real Sociedad lifted their first trophy for six seasons when crowned Copa del Rey champions back in April. The San Sebastián-based side will now look to use that cup success as a springboard to propel themselves up the La Liga 2026/27 standings. You can book Real Sociedad match tickets today.

The Copa del Rey triumph also proved to be a momentous occasion for Reala boss, Pellegrino Matarazzo, as he became the first American coach to win a major trophy in any of Europe's top five leagues. It was a huge achievement considering he only took over the reins last December. He now gets a full season to continue waving his magic wand.

If Real Sociedad's previous two Copa del Rey wins of the modern era are anything to go by, then 'Txuri-Urdin' (The White-and-Blues) are in for a positive La Liga campaign. As following their cup wins in 1987 and 2020, they finished 2nd and 5th in La Liga respectively the season after.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Real Sociedad matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Real Sociedad fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Sun, Sep 13 (9pm) La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Atlético Madrid Anoeta Stadium (San Sebastián) Tickets Thu, Sep 17 (9pm) UEL: Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth Anoeta Stadium (San Sebastián) Tickets Sun, Sep 20 (9pm) La Liga: Valencia vs Real Sociedad Mestalla Stadium (Valencia) Tickets Sun, Oct 11 (9pm) La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Deportivo de A Coruna Anoeta Stadium (San Sebastián) Tickets Thu, Oct 15 (6.45pm) UEL: Union Saint-Gilloise vs Real Sociedad Stade Joseph Marien (Forest) Tickets Sun, Oct 18 (9pm) La Liga: Málaga vs Real Sociedad Estadio La Rosaleda (Málaga) Tickets Thu, Oct 22 (9pm) UEL: Lillestrøm vs Real Sociedad Åråsen Stadion (Lillestrøm) TBA Sun, Oct 25 (8pm) La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Levante Anoeta Stadium (San Sebastián) Tickets Sun, Nov 1 (8pm) La Liga: Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad San Mamés Stadium (Bilbao) Tickets

How to buy Real Sociedad tickets

Official Real Sociedad match tickets can be purchased directly from the club's online ticket office, with general public sales typically opening 1-2 weeks before each match.

If any tickets do remain, you can buy them in person at the Anoeta Box Office (Reale Arena) in San Sebastián in the days leading up to the game or right before kick-off.

In addition, fans can purchase Real Sociedad match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Real Sociedad tickets?

Official Real Sociedad match tickets purchased directly from the club typically cost between €25-€90+ for standard general admission, while premium hospitality options start around €120-€150+.

Prices vary though based on where you sit inside the Reale Arena (Anoeta Stadium) and the profile of the opponent. High-profile La Liga matches against teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, or the Basque derby vs Athletic Bilbao sit at the peak of the pricing structure.

The Anoeta Stadium seating is broadly divided into the following areas:

Fondo Norte (North End) & Fondo Sur (South End) : Located directly behind the goals. It includes the vocal Aitor Zabaleta singing section. Best for a lively atmosphere on a budget. (Price Range: €20-€50)

Tribuna Este (East Stand) : Runs along the long side of the pitch opposite the dugouts. Offers an excellent, clear side-view of the tactical action. (Price Range: €40-€75)

Tribuna Principal (Main/West Stand) : The premier long-side stand housing the player tunnels, dugouts, and press areas. Central lower seats here are the most expensive standard tickets. (Price Range: €60-€90)

Hospitality / VIP Packages : Premium boxes and corporate lounges. Includes VIP padded seating, catering with Basque cuisine, and lounge access. (Price Range: €120-€400+)

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Anoeta Stadium

The Anoeta Stadium (commercially known as the Reale Arena) is an iconic football stadium in San Sebastián. It's been the home ground of La Liga club, Real Sociedad, since opening in 1993.

Before Anoeta, Real Sociedad spent 80 years playing at the beloved, cramped, and highly historic Atotxa Stadium. By the early 1990s, Atotxa could only hold up to 17,000 fans, which was far too small for the club's growing fanbase. The city therefore built Anoeta to give the club room to breathe.

Because Anoeta Stadium is a potential host venue for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, it recently underwent another €10 million upgrade to boost capacity to over 42,000 seats. This ensures it meets strict FIFA guidelines while upgrading its digital screens and media areas.

Memorable matches at Anoeta Stadium:

Real Sociedad 2-2 Real Madrid (August 1993) : This friendly was the very first football match played at Anoeta. Real Sociedad icon Loren scored the stadium's historic first goal, while legendary striker Emilio Butragueño scored the first visitor goal.

Real Sociedad 8-1 Albacete Balompié (May 1996) : This incredible blowout remains Real Sociedad's biggest ever victory inside Anoeta Stadium.

Real Sociedad 2-0 Olympique Lyonnais (August 2013) : After a decade away from Europe's elite, Anoeta hosted this Champions League playoff second leg. Carlos Vela scored a majestic double to seal a 4-0 aggregate win, sparking wild celebrations in the stands.

The Rocket Tradition: San Sebastián has a legendary firework custom. When Real Sociedad play at home, a club official fires rockets into the sky from the stadium area so the whole city knows the score. One rocket means the away team just scored; two rockets mean Real Sociedad have scored!

Real Sociedad records and statistics

Real Sociedad, based in San Sebastián, enjoyed its historical 'Golden Age' during the 1980s and has solidified its status as a consistent force in La Liga.

Club honours and trophy highlights

La Liga (First Division) : 2 Title (1980-81, 1981-82)

Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) : 4 Titles (1909, 1987, 2020, 2026)

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Alberto Górriz (599), Jon Andoni Larrañaga (552)

Most Goals: Jesús María Satrústegui (163), Mikel Oyarzabal (133)

Basque-Only Policy

Real Sociedad had historically followed a strict Basque-only transfer policy similar to Athletic Bilbao. They broke that generations-old tradition when signing Irish forward John Aldridge in 1989. Aldridge's arrival would pave the way for future foreign stars like Darko Kovačević and Antoine Griezmann.

World-Class Academy

The club's famous youth academy, called 'Zubieta', is highly regarded. It is responsible for developing global superstars and World Cup winners like Xabi Alonso, Antoine Griezmann, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Martin Zubimendi.

Royal Backing

Founded in 1909, the club was granted the title 'Real' (meaning Royal) by King Alfonso XIII in 1910 because San Sebastián was the official summer residence of the Spanish monarchy.



