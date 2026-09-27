How to buy Athletic Bilbao 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, La Liga news and more

Athletic Bilbao may have finished a lowly 12th in La Liga last season, but heads remain held high at the Estadio San Mamés. 45,000+ regularly attended games and those numbers will be seen once again during the current campaign. You could join the Bilbao masses by booking tickets today.

With Ernesto Valverde, who famously oversaw 500+ games as Bilbao boss during three spells at the club, hanging up his clipboard last season, the Zuri-Gorriak (The Red-and-Whites) turned to Edin Terzic to take over the managerial reins. This is Terzic's first job since he memorably guided Borussia Dortmund to the 2024 Champions League Final.

Despite a sluggish start to the Terzic era, with defeats in both of Bilbao's opening two 2026/27 La Liga games, the results have picked up since and they headed into the international break on a 4-game unbeaten run, which included a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid at San Mamés.

Can they maintain their momentum? Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Athletic Bilbao matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Athletic Bilbao fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Sat, Oct 10 (2pm) Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao Vallecas Stadium (Madrid) Tickets Sat, Oct 17 (9pm) Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao Mestalla Stadium (Valencia) Tickets Wed, Oct 21 (8pm) Levante vs Athletic Bilbao Estadio Ciudad de Valencia (Valencia) TBA Sun, Oct 25 (2pm) Athletic Bilbao vs Getafe San Mamés Stadium (Bilbao) Tickets Sun, Nov 1 (8pm) Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad San Mamés Stadium (Bilbao) Tickets Sun, Nov 8 (8pm) Osasuna vs Athletic Bilbao El Sadar Stadium (Pamplona) Tickets Sun, Nov 22 (8pm) Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol San Mamés Stadium (Bilbao) Tickets Sun, Nov 29 (8pm) Malaga vs Athletic Bilbao Estadio La Rosaleda (Málaga) Tickets Sun, Dec 6 (8pm) Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid San Mamés Stadium (Bilbao) Tickets

How to buy Athletic Bilbao tickets

Official Athletic Bilbao match tickets can be purchased directly from the club's ticket portal. No membership or account history is required for general public sales. If any tickets do remain after the online sales, you can buy them directly from the San Mamés Stadium box office windows on matchday.

Athletic Bilbao do not release tickets for the entire season at once. Because LaLiga confirms definitive match schedules only a few weeks in advance, tickets go on sale on a rolling, match-by-match basis:

Club Athletic Pre-Sale (First Window): Paid 'Club Athletic' members get priority access first. This pre-sale usually starts 3 to 4 days before the general public sale (approximately 2 to 3 weeks before matchday).

For high-demand fixtures (e.g., vs Real Madrid or Barcelona, and the Basque Derby vs Real Sociedad), premium members get additional access 24 hours before standard members.

General Public Sale (Second Window): Any remaining tickets open to the general public roughly 2 weeks before matchday. They traditionally drop online at 10:30am on the Monday of the week preceding the match.

In addition, fans can purchase Athletic Bilbao match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Athletic Bilbao tickets?

Official general admission tickets for Athletic Bilbao matches at San Mamés Stadium typically range from €30-€240 through the club's ticket portal. Exact prices depend significantly on the the opponent (Category A matches against Real Madrid, Barcelona, or Real Sociedad command the highest prices) and where you sit.

Seating sections & official price ranges:

Fondo Upper / Alta - Behind the goals, upper tier. It maybe furthest from the action, but it offers a bird's-eye view. (Price range: €30-€50)

Fondo Lower / Baja - Behind the goals, lower tier. Closer to the pitch and it contains the active singing/vocal sections. (Price range: €45-€75)

Lateral / Tribuna Upper - Along the long sides of the pitch, upper tier. Excellent tactical view of the entire pitch. (Price range: €60-€100)

Lateral / Tribuna Lower - Along the long sides of the pitch, lower tier. Premium television-style view close to the players. (Price range: €100-€160+)

San Mamés VIP Area - Located in the middle tier ring. Includes central seats, catering, and lounge access. (Price range: €180–€350+)

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about San Mamés Stadium

San Mamés Stadium, affectionately nicknamed 'La Catedral' (The Cathedral), is one of the most revered and iconic football grounds in the world. Located in Bilbao, Spain, it serves as the roaring home of Athletic Club. The stadium has seamlessly bridged a century-long footballing heritage with cutting-edge architecture.

The Old San Mamés opened in 1913 and it earned its legendary status because it was built next to a church dedicated to Saint Mammes. Over its 100-year history, it hosted 3,695 matches. Its defining architectural feature was a massive steel arch constructed in 1952 over the main stand, acting as a modern halo for 'La Catedral'.

To adapt to the 21st century, a brand new 53,331-seat elite venue was built and opened in 2013. To preserve the club's presence in the city center, the new arena was built on an adjacent plot overlapping the old ground. The transition was engineered in phases so Athletic Club never had to play away from home.

Memorable matches at San Mamés

1977 UEFA Cup Final (Second Leg) : Athletic Club defeated Juventus 2-1 at San Mamés. Though Juventus won the trophy on away goals, the atmosphere solidified the ground’s European mystique.

1982 FIFA World Cup : The old ground was entirely retrofitted to host Group 4 matches, welcoming teams from England, France, and Kuwait..

Supercopa De España Domination (2015) : Athletic Club blew the roof off the new stadium by routing Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg, paving the way to their first major trophy in decades.

The Legend of 'The Lions': According to Roman historians, Saint Mammes (San Mamés) was a young Christian thrown into a stadium with wild lions. Instead of attacking him, the beasts tamely lay down at his feet. Because the stadium was built on land dedicated to him, Athletic Club's players are proudly called Los Leones (The Lions).

Athletic Bilbao records and statistics

Athletic Club, commonly known as Athletic Bilbao, is one of the most historic and uniquely traditional football clubs in the world. Founded in 1898 in the Basque Country of Spain, the club is globally renowned for its strict cantera policy, only fielding players who were born in the Basque region, or players who learned their football skills at the youth academy of a Basque club..

Club honours and trophy highlights

La Liga (First Division) : 8 Titles (1930, 1931, 1934, 1936, 1943, 1956, 1983, 1984)

Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) : 25 Titles

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: José Ángel Iribar (614), Óscar de Marcos (573)

Most Goals: Telmo Zarra (335), Dani (199)

The Royalty of Spain

Along with Real Madrid and Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao are one of only three clubs never to have been relegated from La Liga since its inception in 1929.

The Ultimate La Liga Blowout

Athletic Bilbao holds the record for the biggest win in La Liga history, after they thumped Barcelona 12-1 during the 1930-31 season.

The First Voyage of La Gabarra

When Javier Clemente led a young side to the La Liga title in 1983, the club celebrated by sailing down the River Nervión on a heavy cargo barge called La Gabarra. Over a million ecstatic fans lined the riverbanks, a tradition that returned when they won the league double in 1984, and again in 2024 after capturing the Copa del Rey.



