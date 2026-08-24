How to buy FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup returns for a third edition in 2026, bringing together the champions of world football's six continental confederations to crown the sport's undisputed club world champion. Paris Saint-Germain, Toluca, Mamelodi Sundowns, Al-Ahli and Auckland FC have already booked their places in the tournament, with South America's representative still to be decided later in the year.

GOAL has all the details fans need to follow the action and lock in tickets the moment they go on sale.

When is the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2026?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets August 26, 2026 African-Asian-Pacific Cup: Al-Ahli vs Auckland FC King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Tickets TBC African-Asian-Pacific Cup Final: AFC/OFC winner vs Mamelodi Sundowns TBC Tickets December 2026 (TBC) Derby of the Americas: Toluca vs Copa Libertadores champion TBC Tickets December 2026 (TBC) FIFA Challenger Cup: African-Asian-Pacific Cup winner vs Derby of the Americas winner TBC Tickets Mid-December 2026 (TBC) FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final: Paris Saint-Germain vs Challenger Cup winner TBC Tickets

Where to buy FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2026 tickets?

Ticombo is your best option for securing FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2026 tickets once matches go live. The marketplace lists verified tickets for football fixtures across the world, with buyer protection guarantees and secure payment processing built into every order. Simply select the fixture you want to attend, choose from the available listings by category and seat location, and check out in a few clicks.

Keep an eye on Ticombo in the meantime, as listings are added as soon as venues and dates are confirmed, and act quickly once they do, given how fast previous editions sold out.

How much are FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2026 tickets?

Exact 2026 pricing has not been published yet, but recent history gives fans a useful guide. For the 2025 edition in Qatar, FIFA's own general sale tickets started from as little as QAR 20, roughly 5 US dollars, for the earlier rounds, while resale marketplaces showed a much wider spread once demand picked up.

Tickets for the Intercontinental Cup final have ranged from around 82 US dollars for the cheapest available seats up to an average of roughly 217 US dollars for a mid-range ticket.

Prices for the African-Asian-Pacific Cup and Derby of the Americas fixtures tend to be the most affordable entry point into the tournament, while the Challenger Cup and the final itself carry a premium given the stakes involved. On Ticombo, pricing moves with real-time supply and demand, so the earlier fans book once tickets go live, the better the chance of locking in the cheapest available seat. The platform also lets fans compare seating categories side by side, making it easy to find a ticket that fits the budget without missing out on the atmosphere.

Everything you need to know about the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2026

The Intercontinental Cup follows a four-stage, five-match format. The African-Asian-Pacific Cup opens the tournament, pairing the AFC and CAF champions with the Oceania representative in a two-game mini-knockout, with hosting rights alternating between Asia and Africa each year. The Derby of the Americas then pits the CONCACAF Champions Cup winner against the Copa Libertadores champion in a single match. The winners of those two ties meet in the FIFA Challenger Cup at a neutral venue, with the victor advancing to face the UEFA Champions League winner, who goes straight through to the final without playing an earlier round.

Five of the six places for 2026 are already filled. Al-Ahli qualified as AFC Champions League Elite winners after beating Machida Zelvia in Jeddah, Toluca sealed the CONCACAF spot with a penalty shootout win over Tigres, Mamelodi Sundowns won the CAF Champions League final against AS FAR, and Auckland FC claimed Oceania's berth by winning the inaugural OFC Professional League. Paris Saint-Germain go in as European champions and defending Intercontinental Cup holders after retaining the Champions League against Arsenal on penalties in Budapest, meaning they head straight into the final again. The only outstanding spot belongs to South America, with the 2026 Copa Libertadores champion still to be decided later in the year.