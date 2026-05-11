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FA Cup
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Buy FA Cup Final 2026 tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy FA Cup Final 2026 tickets: Man City vs Chelsea, ticket prices, information & more

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How to get tickets to the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Chelsea, this weekend

Manchester City host Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, May 16, in what promises to be a spectacular FA Cup final as two of English football's modern giants face off for the season's ultimate domestic cup prize.

Manchester City currently sit 2nd in the Premier League while Chelsea are 9th, with the Cityzens aiming for a historic fourth consecutive FA Cup final victory while the Blues look to secure their first major trophy under their current project.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs Chelsea, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

FA Cup Final: Man City vs Chelsea - 16 MayBook Tickets

When is the FA Cup Final 2026?

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FA Cup - Final
Wembley

Buy Chelsea tickets

Experience the atmosphere of Wembley live. Secure your Chelsea tickets and don’t miss out.

MILLENNIUM SUITESHOLLINS/UTBBONETTIDRAKESDIRECTORSHARRISCLARKEUTB/TAMBLINGWL7WL6WL5WL4WL3WL1WL8WL2WU7WU6WU5WU4WU3WU8WU2WU1OSSESEXEC CLUBCANALETTOSMANAGERSCHAMPIONSCANOVILLECAPTAINSELN6ELS4EU7EU5EU3EU1SL1SL2SL3SU1SU2SU3SL4SL5SL6SL7SL8SU4SU5SU6SU7SU8L16L15L14L13L12L11L10L09L08U17U16U15U14U13U12U11U10U09U08
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How to buy FA Cup Final 2026 tickets

As the biggest game in the English domestic calendar, tickets are distributed primarily via the two finalist clubs to their season ticket holders and members. 

Premier League
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Chelsea
CHE
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
Premier League
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Liverpool
LIV
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI

Both club allocations are officially sold out.

Here's a breakdown of where to book tickets:

  • Official Channels: Manchester City and Chelsea FC Ticket Offices (Sold Out).
  • Secondary Markets: Verified resale platforms like StubHub and LiveFootballTickets are the only remaining options for general public seating.
  • Premium Options: Category 1 central seats are currently being listed for £800 - £1,500, while exclusive Club Wembley hospitality experiences can reach upwards of £4,000.

How much are FA Cup Final 2026 tickets?

Unsurprisingly, demand for FA Cup tickets grows as the competition continues, and it reaches a peak when we reach May’s final.

Last year’s Wembley prices were as follows:

Section Final
Level 2 Premium seats£255
Category 1£175
Category 2£125
Category 3£75
Category 4£50

There were concessionary rates for supporters aged 65 and over, for children aged 16 and under, and Young Adults (17-21).

What FA Cup Final 2026 hospitality packages are available?

In regards the FA Cup Final, Experiences by Wembley Stadium offers fans the ultimate matchday experience. 

There are also a range of exclusive member benefits, including priority access to tickets for major events such as Concerts, the NFL, and Boxing. There are six varying memberships as follows, ranging from £2,730 to £13,458:

  • Inner Circle
  • Centre Circle
  • Number Nine
  • Bobby Moore
  • One Twenty
  • Private Box

What to expect from the FA Cup Final 2026?

Manchester City enter the final as the heavy favorites and the competition's masters of consistency, having reached a record-breaking fourth consecutive final. Pep Guardiola’s side secured their spot with a hard-fought 2-1 semi-final win over Southampton on April 25, showing their championship mettle by mounting a late comeback. 

Chelsea, however, has found their cup DNA once again. The Blues navigated a tense semi-final against Leeds United on April 26, where a lone strike from Enzo Fernandez was enough to secure a 1-0 victory and book their trip to the final. 

While City dominated their last league meeting with a 3-0 win on April 12, Chelsea can take heart from the 1-1 draw they fought for at the Etihad earlier in the season on January 4. 

Who are the recent FA Cup winners?

YearWinnerRunner-upScore
2025Crystal PalaceManchester City1-0
2024Manchester UnitedManchester City2-1
2023Manchester CityManchester United 2-1
2022LiverpoolChelsea6-5 (pens)
2021Leicester CityChelsea1-0
2020ArsenalChelsea2-1
2019Manchester CityWatford6-0
2018ChelseaManchester United 1-0
2017ArsenalChelsea2-1
2016Manchester UnitedCrystal Palace2-1 (aet)

FA Cup Final: Man City vs Chelsea - 16 MayBook Tickets

Frequently asked questions

Both of the clubs participating in the FA Cup Final will sell seats through their respective official ticket sites. Be aware that capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation. Each of the two finalists are expected to receive approximately 30,000 tickets each.

You could also sign up for membership at Wembley Stadium, which as well as ensuring you seats for the FA Cup Final, also provides a range of premium benefits, including access to hospitality lounges and members-only ticket presale hospitality bookings to concerts. However, this will be more expensive. Depending on the type of membership, the cost could range from £2,730 to £13,458.

45 different clubs have reigned supreme since the inaugural addition of the FA Cup in 1872, but these are the most successful sides in the competition’s history.

Trophies / Club(s)

14: Arsenal

13: Manchester United

8: Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur

7: Manchester City, Aston Villa

6: Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers

The FA Cup Final 2026 will kick-off at 4.30pm BST on Saturday, May 16, at Wembley Stadium.

The FA Cup is the most prestigious domestic cup competition in English football. Held annually since 1871, it claims the honour of being the oldest national football competition in the world. 

Comprised of 12 rounds plus semi-finals and a final, the FA Cup is open to clubs down to Level 9 of the English league system, which means amateur teams could be pitted against elite Premier League sides, if they progress far enough.

 

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