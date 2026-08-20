Kylian Mbappe's sensational Nike split will signal a seismic shift for the future of football boot deals

Initial whispers suggest that the brand behind this incredible coup is, in fact, On - the Swiss sportswear company that has enjoyed a meteoric rise since it was founded just 16 years ago, making a name for itself by emerging as a market-disrupting running shoe specialist courtesy of their patented 'CloudTec' technology. As of August 2026, they are valued at around $10.77 billion (£7.95bn).

This, however, will be their first foray into the uber-competitive world of football boot manufacturing. Mbappe would undoubtedly become the world-famous face of On's soccer offering, inevitably turbo charging the launch of their first-ever boot from a marketing perspective.

But this won't be your average boot deal; according to Vezirian, the agreement will be mutually beneficial as Mbappe will have equity in On in the form of shares, and the 27-year-old is expected to have his own "sub-brand" of signature football boots alongside the company's general releases.

The suggestion is that the Real Madrid superstar will have a genuine influence on product strategy and brand building going forward. Given the attacker's celebrity in the football world, there is every chance that On will be pushing for the same level of gravitas that, ironically, Nike's Michael Jordan-inspired Jordan Brand possesses in the basketball space.

Many will ask why Mbappe would leave Nike behind after what has been such a fruitful partnership, but aside from the obvious financial draw, the opportunity to be hands-on, hold significant sway and be part of On's unprecedented success to date is evidently of huge appeal. Many modern athletes also consider themselves to be entrepreneurs, and Mbappe is clearly no different given his portfolio of commercial partnerships, which includes Dior, Oakley and EA Sports.