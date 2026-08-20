A higher ceiling than Moises Caicedo! Carlos Baleba is exactly what Man Utd need - and potentially one of the best midfielders in the world

Manchester United are finally moving again in the transfer market! After a painfully slow summer that has only seen Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos brought in as major signings, the Red Devils have lined up Brighton's Carlos Baleba to complete their midfield ahead of the September 1 deadline.

According to Sky Sports, United are close to reaching a full agreement with Brighton to sign Baleba for a fee in excess of £60 million ($81m), and a five-year contract has already been drawn up for the 22-year-old at Old Trafford. Baleba is now preparing to travel to Manchester and undergo a medical before everything is made official.

This should not be the end of United's summer business - they also ideally need a new left-back and No.9 - but it's a massive step in the right direction. Michael Carrick will certainly have a much better chance of keeping the team on a positive trajectory with Baleba on board, because he is exactly what they've been missing in the engine room.