FC Sion's Conference League play-off against Ajax will not be shown on Ziggo Sport on Thursday night, the broadcaster announced on Monday evening. Instead, viewers can watch the match on KIJK for a one-off fee of 4.99 euros.

"On Thursday evening, 20 August, at 20:15, Ajax play their away match against Swiss side FC Sion in the play-offs for a place in the UEFA Conference League," Ziggo Sport wrote in a statement.

"This match is not part of the UEFA European football package, meaning the home club can sell the broadcasting rights to the highest bidder. The Conference League play-offs therefore fall outside Ziggo Sport's broadcasting rights and this Ajax away match will not be broadcast by Ziggo Sport this time."

"The decisive home match at the Johan Cruijff Arena, next Thursday, 27 August, at 20:00, will be broadcast live by Ziggo Sport and will be available to everyone via Ziggo Sport Free."

"Ziggo Sport always broadcasts the matches of Dutch clubs within the UEFA European football package live on the free-to-air channel and via Ziggo Sport Free, just like the UEFA European football finals, so that every football fan can watch."

Soon after Ziggo's statement, it emerged that Thursday night's match will be available on KIJK. Viewers must buy a one-off ticket for 4.99 euros.

Viewers' reaction

Beneath Ziggo Sport's post announcing the news, complaints quickly piled up. "Some sponsor you are then," one person said. Others wrote: "You're my main sponsor, we're paying through the nose" and "Just when you think it can't get any crazier. What a world."

Another viewer added: "Haha, as the biggest fan broadcaster having to apologise because you're not showing your own club. Because you think it's too expensive."