France's coaching staff have named the starting line-up for their first home match under club legend Zinedine Zidane, a blockbuster clash with their historic rivals Italy.

Spirits are high. Zidane has made a perfect start, with two consecutive away wins by the same 1-0 scoreline against Turkey and Belgium. Now comes the real test, in front of a massive home crowd.

Zidane is counting on a fearsome attacking trio blessed with pace and skill, led by Ousmane Dembélé alongside rapidly rising talents Olise and Doué. Rabiot will act as the safety valve in midfield next to the creative Cherki.

One hugely significant absence shapes the French side: captain and star man Kylian Mbappé, who left the current camp due to injury.

Losing Mbappé is a painful blow to the start of the Zidane era. It hurts on the technical level given the decisive goalscoring power he brings, but also on the morale and fan level. French supporters had been hoping to see the first embrace between the legend Zidane and his star man Mbappé on the pitch at the Stade de France.

Zidane's official line-up confirmed his boldness and his trust in young blood, and it was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan.

Defence: Pierre Kalulu - Jérémie Jacquet - Dayot Upamecano - Quentin Trévoir.

Midfield: Rayan Cherki - Da Cunha - Adrien Rabiot.

Attack: Michael Olise - Ousmane Dembélé - Désiré Doué.













Roberto Mancini's Italy, meanwhile, lined up as follows:

Goalkeeper: Donnarumma.

Defence: Michael Kayode - Giorgio - Alessandro Bastoni - Riccardo Calafiori.

Midfield: Sandro Tonali - Nicolò Fagioli - Davide Frattesi.

Attack: Moise Kean - Francesco Pio - Sebastiano Esposito.







