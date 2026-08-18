Zian Flemming could suddenly return to the Eredivisie

Zian Flemming is attracting interest from Dutch clubs, the usually very reliable British journalist Ben Jacobs reports. He is not short of options, though, with plenty of competition for his signature.

The Burnley striker put himself firmly in the shop window again last weekend. The Dutch forward scored both goals in the 2-2 draw against West Ham United.

Nicky Hayen wants Flemming to stay at Burnley, but the former Ajax and Fortuna Sittard player still looks likely to secure a move.

Jacobs reports that several clubs from the Netherlands, Italy and France are interested in the striker. Everton are also being strongly linked with a move.

Flemming played for Burnley in the Premier League last season. He scored eleven goals in England's top flight.

Even that was not enough to keep The Clarets up. Nor was it enough for Ronald Koeman to take him to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.