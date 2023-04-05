- Messi backed to finish career at Barca
- Has offers from PSG, Al-Hilal
- Barcelona president yet to talk to Messi directly
WHAT HAPPENED? Messi's current deal at Paris Saint-Germain ends this summer, and the Argentine is yet to pen a new deal at Parc des Princes. And while Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have offered him a massive contract, Messi reportedly has his eyes on a return to Barcelona. The Blaugrana went public in their intentions to bring him back last week.
WHAT THEY SAID: In a wide-ranging interview with Marca, Messi's former teammate Yaya Toure backed the 35-year-old to finish his career at Camp Nou: "Let's see what happens. Barca would do well. I only see Messi finishing his career in Barcelona."
Toure conceded, though, that the situation is complex: "I don't know what will happen to him because he still has a contract, we'll see what happens next season."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has until the end of the season to make a decision on his future. He reportedly wants to remain in Europe until at least the 2024 Copa America, but he only has one formal offer — from PSG — on the table. The Argentine has been booed by Paris ultras in recent weeks.
WHAT NEXT? Messi will continue to feature for PSG as they look to see off Lens in the Ligue 1 title race. That effort will start on Saturday as the Parisians take on Nice.
