Jurriën Timber did not take part in training with the Netherlands on Tuesday afternoon, according to journalists in Zeist including Rypke Bakker and Jeroen Kapteijns.

The centre-back, who can also play at right-back, has only just returned from injury and again missed group training after also sitting out Monday's session.

Bakker, a journalist at nu.nl, reports the decision was taken in close consultation with Arsenal, the club Timber is contracted to.

For some time now, Timber has been struggling with injury problems. He missed a large part of the closing stages of last season, but did play 60 minutes in the Champions League final.

Shortly before the World Cup, the former Ajax player then suffered a setback and had to miss the tournament.

With the international period lasting more than three weeks, Timber could still get an opportunity in the next four Nations League matches to prove himself to head coach Xavi.

So far, the 25-year-old defender has played 23 matches for the Netherlands national team. The champions of England have yet to score for the Netherlands.