Xavi: ‘I found it difficult to call him, but he fully understood my decision’

Xavi found it difficult to call Memphis Depay to tell him that he is not in the Netherlands squad for the upcoming Nations League matches, as the Dutch national team coach said at the press conference.

Asked during the media session for the toughest decision he has made in recent times, the Spaniard immediately pointed to leaving Memphis out.

"I know him well. I have a good relationship with him. He took it really well. He reacted very maturely and he fully understood my decision."

That said, Memphis' absence now does not mean he has played his last match for the Netherlands. "But the door is not closed. Not for Memphis, not for anyone."

Xavi was then asked about calling up Mexx Meerdink as a replacement for Donyell Malen, who withdrew through injury. "I don't know Mexx that well yet and I would like to see him at work," said Xavi.

Meanwhile, Memphis made headlines in Brazil last week. The Netherlands' all-time top scorer missed a penalty with the last kick for Corinthians and his side went out of the Copa Libertadores.