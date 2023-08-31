Boost for Wrexham! Paul Mullin returns to training as manager Phil Parkinson offers injury update on striker

Wrexham receive major boost as Phil Parkinson reveals that talismanic striker Paul Mullin has returned to training after recovering from lung injury.

Mullin back to training

Following an individual training plan

Parkinson optimistic about his competitive return

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker has successfully recovered from a punctured lung that he sustained following an accidental collision during a pre-season friendly against Manchester United and has hit the training ground once again. Mullin is following a tailor-made training plan and has been prevented from any physical contact with other players. However, Wrexham manager, Parkinson, does not want to put a definite time scale on his return but insisted that the striker "looks good".

WHAT THEY SAID: “Mulls is back on the training ground which is so good to see. We are getting there,” he told the Evening Leader. “Each day he gets stronger. Obviously he has had a long period of inactivity but he is back out running on the training ground doing unopposed stuff; finishing etc, and he looks good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Defender Jordan Tunnicliffe and midfielder Jordan Davies have also joined training but Parkinson does not rule out a new signing before the transfer window is closed.

“If someone comes in, great, if that doesn’t happen we will work with what we’ve got because we have got players coming back,” said the Reds’ boss.

Wrexham were reportedly poised to sign Brandon Hanlan from Wycombe Wanderers as a replacement for Mullin but the coach refused to give more clarity.

"If a player becomes available or we can get a deal over the line, great, but my main focus is on the group we have got. It is a domino effect sometimes. A team gets a player in and that one deal becomes achievable," he said.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? After a Carabao Cup second-round defeat to Bradford City in penalties, Wreham will look to return to winning ways against Tranmere in League Two on Saturday.