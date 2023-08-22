'It wasn’t a knee-jerk reaction' - Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson explains Ben Foster retirement decision

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson insists Ben Foster's retirement was not a "knee-jerk reaction" after the keeper shipped 13 goals in five League Two games.

Foster announced retirement

Was struggling for form this season

Parkinson reveals about chat after Swindon game

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United keeper played an instrumental part in Wrexham's National League title charge after coming out of retirement. However, just five games into the 2023-24 campaign, the 40-year-old has decided to hang up his gloves for the second time as he feels that time has finally caught up with him. He has struggled for form in this campaign and admitted that he has conceded at least four to five goals that should have been saved.

Parkinson revealed that he had a chat with Foster after the Swindon Town fixture on Saturday, which ended in a 5-5 draw, and his retirement was weighed with the utmost attention before taking the final call.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Fozzy is a good lad. He has been great round the building. We have enjoyed working with him," said the Wrexham boss. "It is a shame but he feels that he just can't do it anymore. That's fair enough. We had a chat just after the game. It wasn't a knee-jerk reaction to that particular game. We just had a really good chat and then spoke again on Monday morning. Ben is a man, proper man. You don't play at the top unless you have great honesty about your own performance."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite signing a 12-month contract extension in the summer after his heroic performances in the National League, Foster thought it was best to retire after his recent drop in form. His penalty save against Notts County last season that helped Wrexham to a 3-2 win over their main title rivals propelled him to a demi-god stature among the Wrexham fans and he is still much-adored in the community.

Owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds shared their gratitude and love for the goalkeeper on their respective social media handles as Foster's short stint with the Welsh side came to an end.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will be back in action against Barrow on August 26 away from home in League Two.