'Absolute legend' - Rob McElhenney thanks Ben Foster for crucial 'Hand of Foz' save after Wrexham goalkeeper's shock retirement

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney hailed Ben Foster for crucial "Hand of Foz" save after goalkeeper announced shock retirement from football.

Foster hung up his gloves

Retired for the second time

Played a crucial role in Wrexham's promotion

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United shot-stopper came out of retirement to help the Welsh side secure the National League title which helped them gain promotion to professional football after 15 years. Foster rose to the occasion and pulled off an iconic penalty save against Notts County last season that helped Wrexham win 3-2 over their fierce competitors.

However, just five games into the 2023-24 campaign, the 40-year-old has decided to hang up his gloves for the second time. McElhenney shared his gratitude for that 96th-minute save and labelled him an "absolute legend" after the goalkeeper's shock decision.

The American actor wrote on X: "The Hand of Foz” will go down as one of Wrexham’s greatest moments. Thank you for that 96th min save and thank you for everything you’ve done. @BenFoster you absolute legend. @Wrexham_AFC."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster's move comes as a surprise as the keeper signed a 12-month contract extension in the summer after his heroic performances in the National League. However, he has struggled for form since the beginning of the League Two campaign and has shipped in 13 goals in just four matches which might have forced him to rethink about his career.

Nonetheless, he remains a much-adored figure at Wrexham and Ryan Reynolds also expressed his “love” for Foster and for giving him memories that will last a lifetime.

WHAT NEXT? After a thrilling 5-5 draw against Swindon Town in their last league game at home, Wrexham will face Barrow on August 26 away from home.