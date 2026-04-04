World Cup in jeopardy? Dutch international makes a sad exit on a stretcher

A major incident unfolded in Eindhoven on Saturday afternoon. Twenty minutes before the end of the potential title-deciding match between PSV and FC Utrecht, Jerdy Schouten had to be stretchered off the pitch.

The centre-back twisted his knee during a challenge in midfield. He was unable to get back to his feet and had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher, visibly emotional and covering his face with his hands.

Schouten has been an indispensable force at the back for PSV this season. The 29-year-old defender has played 17 international matches for the Netherlands so far and stood a good chance of featuring at this summer’s World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Whether Schouten will make it to that tournament, which begins in just over two months, remains to be seen.



