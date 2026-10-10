Atlético Madrid snatched a dramatic win at Deportivo Alavés on Saturday evening, running out 2-1 victors in the eighth round of La Liga.

Atleti made hard work of it despite the numerical advantage, with Alavés down to 10 men from the 61st minute following the dismissal of Ángel Pérez.

The result lifts Atlético Madrid to 19 points in second place. Alavés stay stuck on 11 points in sixth.

Spanish newspaper Sport ran through the key moments. Atlético seized the initiative, took control, and broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute through a superb piece of technical interplay between Grimaldo and Lookman on the edge of the box.

The Nigerian played a one-two with his team-mate, the Spain international flicking the ball to him beautifully with his heel, before slipping it between the legs of Alavés goalkeeper Sivera for the opener.

Just as a half-time lead looked certain, Le Normand lost his head at a corner. He wrapped his arms around Toni Martínez, and referee Quintero González pointed to the spot without hesitation.

VAR confirmed the on-field decision, and Lucas Boyé stepped up to level things for Alavés.

At the restart, Diego Simeone threw on Julián Álvarez and Baena.

Álvarez won the sending-off, drawing a brutal challenge on his ankle from Ángel Pérez, and from there everything got a lot easier for Atlético Madrid.

Even so, the winner took until the 86th minute. Baena conjured a moment of brilliance, whipping in a precise cross with the outside of his boot, and Cuti Romero rose to head it into the far corner.



