Will the plan succeed? Atletico Madrid banks on keeping Julian Alvarez with a multi-purpose deal

Atlético Madrid are edging closer to a target they have chased for more than a year. Cristian Romero, the Tottenham defender, is now within their reach.

According to "Marca", Romero's leadership will make him an indispensable figure, instantly lifting the level of the defence and sharpening competition across the pitch.

And as if that were not enough, he arrives as an unexpected solution to the Julián Álvarez crisis.

The two men share more than the Argentina shirt. Three years apart in age, Cristian and Julián Álvarez have built a solid friendship, and the defender still holds real sway over the striker. That is why he is expected to act as an "ally" who can calm Julián's situation.

Romero is the player Álvarez has always wanted alongside him, and his arrival turns Atlético Madrid's project into a genuine rival to the biggest clubs.

In his first interview in Spain, Álvarez told Marca that Romero is the best defender he has ever faced.

His presence in the dressing room may also persuade the striker to drop any thought of a move to Barcelona.

Another factor matters just as much. The defender known as "Cuti" will offer a refuge and a source of support through those opening months, when the relationship with the fans and the mood around every match are marked by intense hostility.

Here, the centre-back's experience and leadership are meant to guide the "Spider" through the storm. Above all, they should push him to win back forgiveness with his displays on the pitch.

So as optimism grows that talks with Tottenham will land "Cuti" for around 40 million euros, there is equal confidence that Julián's case can slowly return to normal.